As Stowe increased its population by more than 20 percent over the past decade, the people who plan its future have been busier than ever trying to make sure development and growth don’t go off the rails and spoil the very nature of the town.
The planning commission has spent the better part of four years amending the town’s zoning bylaws, and the public will get two chances in the coming weeks to weigh in on those changes, even as the planners have already been rolling up their sleeves to work on big picture topics for next year.
The public hearings on the proposed zoning amendments are during the next two selectboard meetings, May 9 and May 13.
In previous meetings over the past couple of months, selectboard members were presented with proposed changes in key sections of the zoning bylaws. There were revisions to various zoning districts with names like ridgeline hillside overlay, historical overlay and fluvial erosion overlay — an overlay is a special district that is placed over an existing base district, a la those old transparency sheets teachers would use in overhead projectors in school.
There are also changes that would increase the minimum lot size for a planned unit development from three acres to 10. A planned unit development is a type of zoning allowance that gives developers the option to cluster buildings in tighter arrangements then normally allowed for, as long as they set a portion of the land aside as non-developable.
Some changes better clarify what kind of projects the zoning administrator can review and approve without referring them to the development review board. Zoning administrator Sarah McShane said her office has received a historically high number of zoning permits in the past year.
Other changes were driven by the pandemic, such as outdoor seating rules that had been allowed on an interim basis.
Tiny houses get a little attention in the zoning changes, as do general standards for noise, odor, air quality and more.
A lot of things happened during the years that these latest zoning amendments were being drafted, during countless Monday night meetings. There was a pandemic that slowed the process down. There was a 21 percent population increase that made balancing everyone’s hopes and dreams harder. Vail took over operations at Stowe Mountain Resort and traffic got longer and Epic pass prices got lower. The percentage of second-home owners compared to year-round residents ticked up past 50 percent.
In a nutshell, it’s a stretch to call Stowe a small town anymore.
“I think we all feel it, at least anyone who’s lived here for any real amount of time,” planning commission chair Mila Lonetto said this week. “Our development projects are getting more and more complicated, and the regulations don’t cover every instance that comes up.”
Lonetto said Stowe has done a historically good job of balancing conservation with development and “keeping things the way we think people want it.” The town has had zoning for about 50 years, and Lonetto boasts that the basic framework of development rules is “very solid” compared to other towns.
The planning commission is sensitive to any attempts for people to try and get the town to change zoning rules to benefit their particular pet project, a maligned practice known as spot zoning.
Lonetto said there have been numerous occasions when someone has approached the planning commissions asking for specific changes. While a proposed change might only benefit one party, some of the ideas could benefit the entire town, or entire zoning districts, and the planning commission might consider those, but not just because so and so wants a better view of Mansfield.
“I’ve been really impressed with the people on the board on how it’s all about the big picture,” Lonetto said. “We don’t want to do anything that’s only good for the short run.”
The commission doesn’t work in a vacuum and has taken comments from members of the public and from town and state officials.
The planning commission’s work is far from over. Even as the selectboard prepares to hold its pair of public hearings before putting its stamp of approval on the planning commission’s work, what it is codifying is already in the commission’s rear-view mirror.
Lonetto ticked off a few big-ticket items that the planning commission is already tackling and will continue to tackle over the coming months, to come back perhaps as early as next year with all new revisions.
There will be discussions of cannabis, as the commission looks to amend language in the bylaws that has grown outdated with the legalization of recreational pot.
There will be revisions regarding transportation, whether it’s local road rules or a more robust public bus system. That kind of traffic talk, while long an issue in town, came to the forefront this past winter ski season, as traffic regularly backed up for miles on Mountain Road during powder days, weekends and holidays.
And then there’s the biggest of them all: housing. With a 21 percent population increase, Lonetto said the town can play a role in fostering affordable housing for people who would like to work here and live here, instead of commuting in and out every day because of the dearth of domiciles.
“Things are changing really fast in the world of housing, and we may need a real paradigm change,” Lonetto said.
