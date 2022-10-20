Perhaps the lightest moment in the Stowe House debate came 30 minutes in, when Jed Lipsky asked his Democratic opponent if he knew how to make switchel.
Water, a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, and raw honey, of course — “wicked good on a hot day,” according to Lipksy, referring to a recipe that Weathers was not privy to.
Not everyone in the crowd was amused, however, as Lipsky’s question harkened back to 1998 U.S. Senate hopeful and Tunbridge dairy farmer Fred Tuttle’s question to his challenger, who many deemed a carpetbagger in the race: “How may teats a Holstein got?”
Moments earlier, Weathers had asked Lipsky to provide a “concrete example of a climate bill that you would support” after noting that he hasn’t “used the phrase climate change,” and that he would “vote against the clean heat standard.”
“I’m a little flabbergasted by some of those comments,” Lipsky replied. “To characterize me as against the clean heat standard is disingenuous and inaccurate. I just want to know what it’s going to cost and how many families it’s going to drive out and who’s going to pay for it.”
It was a surprisingly testy evening, with a handful of snide remarks and subtle jabs and at least one comparison to former President Donald Trump.
Weathers and Lipsky are both are vying to succeed Republican Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, who for 16 years represented Stowe in the Lamoille-1 House district before announcing her retirement this year.
Scheuermann has endorsed Lipsky, a 75-year-old logger, former owner of the Stowe Inn and a former member of the school board. He’s running as an independent to bring “a balanced voice and common-sense approach to the Statehouse as one who is socially liberal but fiscally responsible.”
“I’m running as an independent so I can truly focus on Stowe, and not be distracted by the divisive politics of our time,” he said. “It’s time for civility and common sense.”
Challenging him is Weathers, 29, a Democrat and public policy consultant who moved to Stowe in 2020 and has said he would offer “not just a personal understanding of the issues Stowe faces, but an ability to move the needle on complex policy issues.”
Weathers has garnered a number of high-profile endorsements from Democratic nominee to Vermont’s sole Congressional seat, Becca Balint; current U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. — likely the state’s next U.S. senator — and the retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
The debate, hosted by the Stowe Reporter and The News & Citizen, was held on Oct. 12 in the Stowe High School auditorium.
The candidates agreed with each other in many instances. On other issues, not so much. The full debate can be seen at bit.ly/3CSXSCS.
Accusations of nativism
One candidate has spent a good part of his life in Stowe. The other moved here only two years ago. Should this be a qualifying factor for elected office?
Lipsky said that “it may be a factor that affects someone’s knowledge,” but said he takes “no umbrage with Scott” on running for office.
“I have known this town all but the first four years of my life. I love this town. I love the people. I love Vermont,” he said. “My knowledge and experiences are there to be a leader for our community, for all people in our community. I think that Scott has that same privilege and responsibility as well.”
After suggesting the two get coffee after the dust has settled, Weathers went on to suggest Lipsky “levied a personal attack” against him in a recent news article, where Lipsky said it was “out of the norm” to run for office having “only lived here for a very short time.”
“When you attack me, Jed, on a personal level, it hurts. It also tears this community apart,” Weathers said. “Stowe voters are smart enough to know nativism when they see it ... My opponent has decided to resort to hateful, nativist attacks, because he wants to distract you from the issues. This kind of rhetoric is much closer to something that Donald Trump would say than any self-described independent.”
Lipsky defended himself and said it was “slightly audacious for someone to move into a community and not run for the school board or the planning board or the conservation commission” first and, instead, “choose to run for a Republican seat.”
“Maybe I’m just an old-fashioned New Englander,” he said. “But I never said I didn’t like you.”
Education funding
With skyrocketing home sales and a reappraisal getting underway in Stowe, questions were raised about moving the education funding formula to an income-based system.
For Stowe residents who are of low- or moderate-income levels, “but more house rich,” the changes the Legislature has made to the sensitivity program are going to be “a rude awakening for a lot of folks,” Weathers said.
The income sensitivity cap being reduced will impact families across the state, Lipsky said. He said he “hadn’t looked at” the issue closely yet, but said he spoke to Gov. Phil Scott about it.
Weathers addressed the issue by pointing to the importance of electing a Democrat: “Our Legislature is predominantly Democratic, and that means that if you want to get the votes to be able to pass legislation, and to be able to work for your town, you have to be able to work with a primary party in power.”
Traffic jams
Nowadays, Stowe is all too familiar with long traffic jams, but what can be done to alleviate the issue — particularly on the state level?
It’s a “major issue for our quality of life,” Weathers said, proposing the addition of bus stops along Mountain Road by working with the agency of transportation “so that we don’t have workers that are going to the mountain to work at 6 a.m. standing there in a cold.” He also wanted to increase funding for regular public transit on Mountain Road.
To tackle the traffic issue, Lipsky said, “We must bring together not just state officials, but local businesses, community leaders, (the Vermont Agency of Transportation) and Vail Resorts, to find solutions to relieve the stress on our highways.”
“With my leadership in Montpelier, I promise you I have the skills and experience to bring people together and negotiate and work on solutions,” he said.
Short-term rentals
With more than a quarter of all residential units in Stowe being used primarily as short-term rentals, moderator Tommy Gardner, news editor at the newspapers, asked the candidates how they’d address the town’s — and state’s — housing shortage and affordability crisis.
Weathers and Lipsky “do not disagree” that these secondary homes have created a problem in town, Lipsky said. “It’s part of being a tourist town. Many long-term rentals are being converted to short term rentals. It’s easier and much more profitable. That is tough to argue against.”
But to “increase our workforce housing stock, we need to make some long-term rentals attractive,” he said. “To make it attractive, we need to reform the laws that only protect tenants and offer no protections to landlords.”
Weathers, who said he lost his first apartment in Stowe when the landlord “decided to convert that property over to an Airbnb,” said any short-term rental policy comes down to “balance.”
“When we design policy, I think we need to make sure that folks locally who are paying for their retirement, their kids’ education through Airbnb — that they’re able to continue doing that,” Weathers said. “But when large multinational corporations buy up dozens of properties in town and remove them from our housing stock, that’s something that I have an issue with.”
