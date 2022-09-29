The award-winning Austin, Texas-based Hot Club of Cowtown may be the world’s most globe-trotting, effervescent string trio, who blends traditional Western swing of the 1940s American Southwest with European hot jazz influences of the same era.
The trio will perform in a special fall concert presented by Stowe Performing Arts on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Stowe Community Church, Main Street.
Doors open at 7 p.m.; the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Hot Club of Cowtown, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022, performs its own original songs and reinterprets everything from hoedowns to American Songbook standards in its own distinct style. The band is guitarist Whit Smith, fiddler Elana James and upright bassist Zack Sapunor.
The group has toured with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Roxy Music and others and proudly represents traditional American music throughout the world for the U.S. State Department from Azerbaijan to the Sultanate of Oman. It has been named Ameripolitan Western Swing Group of the Year and is a member of the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame.
Fifteen albums, a global following and the relentless passion of its live shows are the band’s enduring trademarks.
Recently signed to UK roots label the Last Music Company, the Hot Club of Cowtown continues to amass a devoted following worldwide through its one-of-a-kind versatility and virtuosity. Career highlights include the Fuji Rock Festival (Japan), Lincoln Center, the Grand Ole Opry, the Glastonbury Festival (UK) and all points in between.
Stowe Community Church is handicapped-accessible. Space is limited; advance ticket purchase is recommended.
