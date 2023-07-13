Ringing in the new fiscal year with a brand-new local option tax, Stowe also enters the new year with one of the state’s highest education tax rates.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 3:57 am
Ringing in the new fiscal year with a brand-new local option tax, Stowe also enters the new year with one of the state’s highest education tax rates.
The selectboard last Thursday set the town’s municipal and education tax rates.
The town’s new municipal tax rate is 48 cents per $100 of property value, an increase of 1.3 cents. That means someone with a $500,000 home in Stowe will pay an extra $65.50 on their property tax bill.
That’s only half of the tax equation, though. More accurately, a third of the equation.
The state set Stowe’s share of the education fund at $1.96 per $100 of value for residents and $2.09 for folks with second homes.
That means, compared to last year, a resident with a $500,000 home will pay an extra $1,120 in taxes. Non-residents don’t get hit as hard with the increase, even though the rate is overall higher — they’ll pay an extra $1,089 compared to last year.
Of the 236 towns for which the tax department set education tax rates, Stowe has the 15th highest homestead tax rate and the 15th highest non-resident tax rate.
For comparison, fellow ski resort town Killington has the highest residential education tax rate in the state, at $2.47 per $100 of property value. Tiny Buels Gore has the lowest rate, at $0.95.
For non-resident homeowners, Westminster has the highest education tax rate in the state, at $2.26, while West Haven has the lowest, at $1.21.
In addition to all those state-mandated and locally needed property taxes, Stowe now also has a second 1-percent local option tax.
Voters on Town Meeting Day approved the second tax, which is on sales and use. It joins the already lucrative 1 percent tax on alcohol, meals and rooms, which can be counted on to bring in $1 million a year to pay down bond debt and pay for many wanted capital improvements.
The new tax, which would be used to help offset the property tax burden in each year’s municipal budget, doesn’t apply to everything. For instance, most clothing, from aprons to underwear, boots to sneakers — are tax exempt because clothes and shoes are seen as necessities in the eyes of the tax department. However, accessories such as handbags and handkerchiefs or watches and wigs are already taxed and would have the extra 1 percent added.
Likewise, almost all over-the-counter drugs or medical supplies like bandages, crutches and dentures are tax exempt, but protective equipment like safety goggles or hardhats get taxed.
Selectboard member Billy Adams last winter said the tax could help cushion local taxpayers, even as the town pleads with the state to rethink the way it relies on property taxes to fund public education.
“There’s been a lot of hope in this community that the people in Montpelier might find a different way of taxing communities throughout Vermont to fund education, and that just has not happened,” Adams said.
