Vermont hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for 2020 are now available on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, vtfishandwildlife.com.
“Vermonters really enjoy hunting and fishing,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Many people like to purchase 2020 licenses before Jan. 1, so they will be ready for the new year.”
According to a federal survey, Vermonters rank first among residents of the lower 48 states when it comes to participating in fish and wildlife recreation—with 62 percent of Vermonters going fishing, hunting or wildlife watching, and they led the New England states in hunting and fishing with 26 percent of residents participating in one or both.
Existing permanent, lifetime or five-year licenses cannot be updated online until Jan. 1.
Porter said proceeds from license sales have helped pay for some of Vermont’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories — restoring game species and helping nongame species such as peregrine falcons, bald eagles, loons and ospreys. These funds also go toward managing more than 145,000 acres in wildlife management areas that provide critical habitat for many species, plus recreational opportunities for Vermonters.
Printed copies of the “2020 Hunting & Trapping Guide and Fishing Guide” are also available from license agents. The department’s website will soon have a link to online versions.