Hundreds of family, friends and admirers attended a service for snowboarding icon Jake Burton Carpenter Monday morning, in the Spruce Camp base lodge at Stowe Mountain Resort, spilling out of the room where a video screen allowed people outside to see and hear the remembrance.
Kate Carter, a writer and photographer who also maintained the gardens at Jake and Donna Carpenter’s Stowe home, said the ceremony was filled with laughter and tears and talk about Carpenter’s big heart.
Ski patrol members helped guide people to the right places and Carpenter’s children and friends spoke about him.
“It was just really poignant and thoughtful,” Carter said. “With him, it was, basically, go big or go home. Everything he did was big and done with gusto.”
Playing on repeat was a 20-minute video that contained numerous interviews with people in the sport of snowboarding, including Olympic legend Kelly Clark.
The video also included an appearance by Lukas Nelson, son of country music legend Willy Nelson, singing a song for Jake and Donna — “Moonlight in Vermont,” the couple’s wedding song. That song also ended the service.
“I gotta tell you, man, it was a tearjerker,” Carter said. “What a way to end it.”
— Tommy Gardner