The person pegged as Stowe Middle School’s next principal brings with her a mile-high experience and a down-the-road familiarity with the town.
Misha Hudak was expected to be hired Wednesday after press time to helm the middle school starting July 1, replacing Dan Morrison as the full-time principal.
She also will be replacing her stepmother. Morrison resigned suddenly last fall and Stephanie Hudak, the Lamoille South Supervisory Union’s director of multi-tiered systems of support, stepped in to fill the void for the rest of the school year.
Misha Hudak is currently principal for grades 6-12 at one of the 16 Denver, Colo.-area campuses that comprise DSST Public Schools, a network of public charter institutions focusing on science, technology, engineering and math education.
According to Stowe school superintendent Ryan Heraty, during Hudak’s time in Denver, she was honored by the governor for steering her school out of Colorado’s lowest-performing academic category and into one of the highest. And she did that during the pandemic.
Heraty said that, during a meet-and-greet held in Stowe last week, a parent asked how she managed to do that during a period when education around the country was turned upside down. Heraty said her response was “perfectly in line” with the district’s goals.
“Focusing on what are the priorities that students need to know, learn and be able to do, and making sure that your teachers have the support and resources to be able to consistently improve their instruction over time,” he said. “That response was so in line with everything that we say in our district that I said she’s going to be able to slide right into what we’re doing right now.”
Being related to the current interim principal might raise some eyebrows, but Heraty said Stephanie Hudak stayed on the sidelines during the search process and Misha earned the job on her own merits, beating out nine other candidates for the position.
Heraty said the two met as adults when Stephanie married Misha’s father Steve — he teaches driver education at Peoples Academy — so their relationship is not a traditional mother-daughter one.
“We have a responsibility to our students and to our community to hire the best person for the job, and in a small town in Vermont if that person is related to somebody else that’s in our district but they’re the best person for the job, we’re certainly not going to hold that against them,” he said. “Misha is a highly qualified candidate and any school in Vermont would be thrilled to have her as an applicant.”
Stephanie Hudak did not apply for the job and will be going back to her full-time gig in the supervisory union’s central office.
A year ago, Lamoille South would have been hiring two principals for a single merged school district — another vacancy opened this year when Morristown Elementary School principal Kate Torrey announced her retirement. Now, with Stowe back on its own as an independent school district, there were two different search committees.
Heraty sees some similarities regarding language, saying Morristown finalist Vernita Vallez comes to Vermont from Nicaragua and Hudak also boasts bi-lingual experience, having spent much of her career in Colorado.
“Having two educators who come from a more diverse environment, culturally, is something exciting for us,” Heraty said.
Heraty said the principal search committees were large — 14 people for Morristown and 10 for Stowe — and made up of parents, students, teachers, support and front office staff.
“I wanted to make sure each group had representation, so it was done in a way that feels collaborative,” he said. “We didn’t enlist a private hiring consultant because the efficiency with which we can run the process, we can move at a faster speed.”
There were 12 applicants for the Morristown job and 17 for the Stowe position, with a couple of people applying for both — Vallez and Hudak were only interested in their respective campuses.
In the past couple of years, as educators across the country were getting burned out and resigning or retiring in record numbers, Lamoille South has not seen such massive exoduses.
“If you look at our community in general, if you look at Morristown and Stowe, I think we’re a very desirable place to be, and we are able to recruit some really high-quality candidates,” Heraty said. “I think we saw that throughout this process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.