Heather Davis and Emily Neilsen are the newest members of the Lamoille Housing Partnership board of trustees.
Davis has worked at Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Champlain Housing Trust and for the state. She cites economic justice and empowerment as passions and is “dedicated to working toward a world where everyone has access to their basic needs so that they can not only survive, but also thrive.”
Davis, a Hardwick resident, has a master’s degree in sustainable development.
“Safe and affordable housing are essential to our communities’ well-being: if there’s one family without a safe and affordable home, we are all impacted by this,” says Davis. “I imagine a world where everyone's needs are met and communities thrive, and Lamoille Housing Partnership plays a big part in creating that vision locally.”
Neilsen’s work as supervisor of the Lamoille Valley School Engagement Program at the Lamoille Restorative Center strengthens relationships between students, families and schools and addresses barriers to school attendance. She describes her work as “deeply tied to the housing partnership’s mission in action.”
She has been a Lamoille County resident for over a decade and has received a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University.
“I believe that safe, affordable and comfortable housing is a human right. Having everyone safely housed doesn't just matter at the individual level, it is also protective for whole communities,” says Neilsen.
Established in 1991, Lamoille Housing Partnership has developed and preserved over 280 income eligible, affordable rental apartments and homes for lower- and moderate-income earning households in Lamoille County and Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.