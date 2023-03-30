There’s an old Vermont folktale of uncertain origin concerning 19th century mountain dwellers so desperate to conserve food during the harsh North Country winters that they would drug their elders into an extended coma before placing them in a frozen “human hibernation” out in the snow.
Montpelier-based filmmakers Sarah Wisner and Sean Temple drew on this folktale inspiration for their new horror short film, “The Thaw,” and when looking for a location to embody the historic aesthetic, the couple looked no further than Lyndall Heyer and Scott Dorwart’s painstakingly period-authentic Mountain Road home.
Heyer actually first encountered the human hibernation story for the first time through an old collection of folk stories she picked up at an estate sale around the time she was first approached by Wisner and Temple about hosting their week-long film production, giving a feeling of kismet to the partnership.
The movie, which throws a horror twist over the classic tale in which a January thaw disrupts a family’s slumbering elder and the hibernation process with terrifying results, was shot at Heyer and Dorwart’s home in March, and stars budding genre actors Emily Bennett and Toby Poser.
The filmmakers’ crew of professionals, some flown in from Los Angeles and others sourced locally, took over the house for a week, requisitioning not just the Stowe couple’s home but made their whole life into a film set.
With a wardrobe and production design set up in the home’s basement and the ground floor taken over with catering and other essentials, Heyer also was tasked with chasing her long-haired tabby into a closed bedroom to prevent her dander from setting off Bennett’s allergies.
Heyer and Dorwart’s house is the result of joining three separate historic structures. Dorwart’s commitment to a historically accurate 19th-century home is essentially boundless, complete with occasionally hand-smithed nails, recovered antique glass window panes and electric sockets built into the floor so they’re not visible on the walls.
In other words, a historic film production’s dream.
“They just gave the film such outrageous production value,” Temple said. “All those little details that Scott did, just to fit the period better, were hugely beneficial. For us making the movie, we had the old glass that we could shoot through, we didn’t have to try to hide light switches, we didn’t have to try to hide light fixtures. From a technical perspective, it was hugely helpful, but creatively it was just incredible.”
The house was picture perfect for “The Thaw,” which has been in production for years. It was first scheduled to start filming in March 2020, and the production team was preparing to meet in Stowe when the world shut down.
Though it at first seemed like a major setback, Wisner credited the delay with allowing the script to be tightened while its stars gained higher profiles.
Wisner and Temple grew up in separate corners of Vermont but met in Boston while they were finishing film degrees at separate universities. Citing influences like Robert Eggers, whose movie “The Witch” is clearly felt in “The Thaw” with its colonial setting and black and white cinematography, the couple has built a steadily rising reputation for thoughtful horror flicks.
“Our approach to horror films is usually taking some kind of story that we think would work without horror elements, and then heightening the themes and anxieties for those characters through horror elements. To us, they’re usually some kind of metaphor for some kind of very personal or socially conscious theme that we’re interested in exploring,” Temple said.
The filmmakers made waves on the indie horror festival circuit with their 2019 short film “Water Horse,” which played at festivals throughout the country and won best horror short and cinematography at the Arizona Underground Film Festival.
With “The Thaw,” the couple is hoping to capitalize on their budding success and showcase their talents to the extent that it could help them reach their eventual goal of making a feature-length film, as they are once again joined by Darren Bailey, an actor and producer, and cinematographer Demi Waldron.
A thaw is not quite what the filmmakers got when they came to Stowe to shoot, however, as production began immediately following several inches of heavy wet snowfall. Filming in the woods behind the historic house, the crew shot multiple takes of even the most minute moment in the 15-minute movie, with Bennett’s nose growing realistically red by the time a scene where she checked a hunting trap wrapped.
The titular thaw can be jerry rigged through movie magic, but Wisner and Temple believe that the realism of Heyer and Dorwart’s home is what made the shoot truly unique.
“The house itself is a work of art, so the fact that we can showcase Dorwart’s art in our film is deeply meaningful to us,” Wisner said.
To read a feature about Heyer and Dorwart’s home, go to bit.ly/3Zo3jTl.
