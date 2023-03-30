The Thaw

Director Sean Temple looks on as the crew films “The Thaw” in the snowy woods behind Lyndall Heyer and Scott Dorwart’s Stowe home. 

 Photo by Gordon Miller

There’s an old Vermont folktale of uncertain origin concerning 19th century mountain dwellers so desperate to conserve food during the harsh North Country winters that they would drug their elders into an extended coma before placing them in a frozen “human hibernation” out in the snow.

Montpelier-based filmmakers Sarah Wisner and Sean Temple drew on this folktale inspiration for their new horror short film, “The Thaw,” and when looking for a location to embody the historic aesthetic, the couple looked no further than Lyndall Heyer and Scott Dorwart’s painstakingly period-authentic Mountain Road home.

The Thaw

Emily Bennett, one of the film’s stars, during the filming of a scene.

