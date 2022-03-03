How fast does the proposed Vermont Senate district map change?
About an hour after last week’s newspaper went to the press, Sen. Rich Westman sent a text showing the latest draft that rendered that map obsolete.
Some hours after that, another draft map emerged. Two days later, another one.
The seven-person Senate Committee on Reapportionment has redrawn the district boundary lines a lot — and may continue to — as the Legislature races to finish the map in time for Senate hopefuls to declare their candidacies in May.
As of the middle of last week, the town of Stowe had been excised from Lamoille County and placed instead in Washington County.
The map the committee released Feb. 23, however, placed Stowe back in Lamoille County. The trade-off: the towns of Wolcott and Elmore were instead placed — however briefly — with the rest of Washington County, and the town of Eden was ceded to the Essex-Orleans Senate district, which represents nearly the entirety of the Northeast Kingdom.
Shortly thereafter, presto chango, a new map emerged.
This one kept the current Lamoille County district intact but also headed south along Route 100, adding the Mad River Valley communities of Waterbury, Duxbury, Fayston and Warren, and throwing in Bolton, Bakersfield and Fletcher for good measure.
“This past week was a roller coaster,” Westman said.
Suddenly the senator, who had previously agonized over how Lamoille County was being sliced and diced — largely because of Stowe’s meteoric population growth over the past decade — found himself briefly eyeing a district that now had not just two, but five ski resorts.
And a second senator.
“That would have been the ski racing district,” Westman, himself a skier, said this week. “That’s a little bit of a stretch to do that, though.”
But wait, we’re not done.
On Feb. 25, just before the Legislature went on Town Meeting Day recess, the reapportionment committee released yet another draft. Once again, gone was Stowe, replaced by Hardwick and Wolcott.
Westman said he recently received a letter from a Belvidere resident asking, “Do they do this just to pick on small towns?” He is inclined to worry about the same thing, and he forwarded the letter to the reapportionment committee, saying if small towns like Belvidere, Waterville or Eden must be removed from the Lamoille County Senate district, they should at least not all be moved into different districts, as some map drafts have done.
“My point has been that if you’re going to pick off all my small towns, send them one place,” Westman said. “Send them all to one Senate district, because they’ve got more influence together than they’ve got apart.”
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, has already had to face the music when it comes to the House map, which, while also being redrawn, will almost certainly slice off a portion of the northern part of town and place it with Morristown. But the idea of Stowe being placed in a different Senate district was a bridge too far.
“Being removed from Lamoille County is really worrying,” she said.
In a show of bipartisan agreement, even the head of the Lamoille County Democrats, Scott Weathers, agreed. Both he and Scheuermann have been exchanging barbs regarding re-districting in this newspaper’s opinion section.
“This would be a disaster,” Weathers wrote in a letter last week. “I don’t often agree with Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, but we see eye-to-eye on this issue.”
