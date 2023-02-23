Lamoille Community Food Share

When all was said and done, these kids helped collect $289 for the Lamoille Community Food Share during Saturday’s hockey game at Stowe Arena, along with a pickup truck full of food and personal items.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

It was a win-win at Stowe Arena Saturday as the Stowe/Peoples Academy boys’ hockey team beat Lyndon and fans did their part to beat back hunger, if just for a little while.

The Raiders teamed up with the Lamoille Community Food Share to organize a community awareness event during the evening game and wound up collecting $289 in cash and more than 300 food and personal care items, enough to fill the back of a pickup truck.

