It was a win-win at Stowe Arena Saturday as the Stowe/Peoples Academy boys’ hockey team beat Lyndon and fans did their part to beat back hunger, if just for a little while.
The Raiders teamed up with the Lamoille Community Food Share to organize a community awareness event during the evening game and wound up collecting $289 in cash and more than 300 food and personal care items, enough to fill the back of a pickup truck.
“I am very proud of our hockey community for their efforts in promoting this great cause,” coach Jon Grace said afterward.
The Lamoille County Food Share, which serves the entire county but sees most of its visitors hail from Eden, Elmore, Hyde Park, Morristown, Stowe, and Wolcott, was reporting record numbers of visitors last September, and that was before the really cold weather months when people often struggle to make ends meet and must make tough choices between paying for heating fuel or day care or paying to put food on the table.
In 2020, the food shelf had 45 percent more visits than in 2019, the year before the pandemic. In 2021, that number rose to 57 percent more than pre-pandemic numbers.
Last year, in just the first nine months, visits were up 86 percent over 2019.
An even starker statistic? In 2019, the food share served 3,900 people — an average of 389 visits per month. By last summer, that average was 684 visits per month.
