Stowe historian Barbara Baraw asserts the origin of Stowe’s mascot is benign. She said the current Stowe Raider is simply an update of the previous mascot, the Smuggler, a clear nod to Smugglers Notch, locally mythologized as a key passage for rumrunners and other scofflaws transporting valuables between the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this month, a Division II boys’ hockey playoff game featured a matchup between one Raiders team and another team formerly known as the Raiders but now just known as Rutland, a name change made in the face of accusations that the old name had racist origins.

Rutland ditched its old moniker before the school year after facing pressure that the mascot’s origins were racist against Native Americans and possibly in violation of a state law that directs the Vermont Agency of Education to create a “model nondiscriminatory school branding” policy that would outlaw schools from having mascots — logos and names — based on “the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity of any person or group of persons” or any person or group “associated with the repression of others.”

Stowe yearbooks show the evolution of the mascot from 1958 Smuggler to 1999 Raider.

