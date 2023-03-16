Stowe historian Barbara Baraw asserts the origin of Stowe’s mascot is benign. She said the current Stowe Raider is simply an update of the previous mascot, the Smuggler, a clear nod to Smugglers Notch, locally mythologized as a key passage for rumrunners and other scofflaws transporting valuables between the U.S. and Canada.
Earlier this month, a Division II boys’ hockey playoff game featured a matchup between one Raiders team and another team formerly known as the Raiders but now just known as Rutland, a name change made in the face of accusations that the old name had racist origins.
Rutland ditched its old moniker before the school year after facing pressure that the mascot’s origins were racist against Native Americans and possibly in violation of a state law that directs the Vermont Agency of Education to create a “model nondiscriminatory school branding” policy that would outlaw schools from having mascots — logos and names — based on “the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity of any person or group of persons” or any person or group “associated with the repression of others.”
Now, two groups have their sights set on Stowe’s Raiders, along with more than half a dozen other school mascots they say have problematic pasts.
Last month, the Rutland Area NAACP and Gedakina, a nonprofit organization supporting Indigenous culture and teachings, wrote a letter to Vermont’s secretary of education, Dan French, calling for the removal of mascots at eight Vermont schools, including Stowe High.
In the letter, the groups note that a mascot is “a person, animal, or object adopted by a group as a symbolic figure especially, to bring them good luck,” and while there is an argument that symbols “that are connected to Natives” are meant to honor them, they instead objectify those people.
“With this in mind, it is denigrating to be used as a symbol of good luck especially for peoples who have been long subjected to violence because of their racial and ethnic identity,” the letter states. “We are at a point in time where we must remove this symbolism in order to remove the legacy of white supremacy which harms all students and people.”
According to the letter, the Raiders name isn’t a problem, just the images associated with it. They said the same about the U-32 Raiders and Green Mountain Chieftains — calling for the removal of the images but not the nicknames.
A request to both organizations for comment went unanswered.
Stowe historian Barbara Baraw asserts the origin of Stowe’s mascot is benign. She said the current Stowe Raider is simply an update of the previous mascot, the Smuggler, a clear nod to Smugglers Notch, locally mythologized as a key passage for rumrunners and other scofflaws transporting valuables between the U.S. and Canada.
The school’s 1958 yearbook is called The Smuggler and is emblazoned with a drawing of man wearing an eyepatch and a bandanna. She said she is still researching when the school made the change from smuggler to raider, but said the current mascot still shares some similarities, including the eyepatch — although the bandanna has been replaced with a tricorne hat sporting a skull and crossbones logo. Some iterations also feature a parrot on the mascot’s shoulder, which Baraw says are clear indications that the mascot is a nod toward pirates and not Native Americans.
School superintendent Ryan Heraty said the first time he or Stowe High School officials heard that Gedakina and the NAACP were targeting the mascot was when they read about it in VTDigger last month. He said the Stowe School Board will discuss the matter at its next meeting, which is April 5.
“We have also not received any communication from the agency around this topic,” Heraty said. “We take great pride in creating a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our children and families.”
Little movement has been made on Gedakina’s and the NAACP’s requests and, in fact, the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi rejected the complaint directed at Missisquoi Valley Union High School’s Thunderbird mascot, one of the eight targeted.
According to VTDigger, the nation posted a message online Feb. 28 saying that “at no time does the symbol evoke recrimination.”
“In 1971 when the school district chose the Thunderbird, it was a welcome acknowledgement of the important history of this area’s indigenous people,” they wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.