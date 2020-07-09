Anyone who commuted along Route 100 in Stowe last year, watching the progress of a new hemp crop, might notice this year that it was once again corn that was knee-high by the Fourth of July.
But the family that gave hemp a try for the first time is still growing that green gold, just in a less visible spot.
“Actually, you probably ought to call it green silver,” chuckled Mark Hovey, referring to the somewhat diminished reality of last year’s much-ballyhooed hemp rush. “Last year was really tough. It was more of a survival year because so many people got into it and there were so many different farming techniques and whatnot, and prices really took a nosedive.”
The rumor was HP Farms, the hemp operation co-owned by Hovey and his dairy farming father-in-law Paul Percy, had given up after the first year.
Not true, said Hovey on Monday, as he and a posse that includes his son and wife and a few others were working at Percy’s fields on West Hill in Stowe, near the family farm.
It’s closer to Percy’s greenhouses, where they started the hemp that is now all planted — about half as much as the 40-plus acres they had last year in the fields between Route 100 and Stagecoach Road. The earth in the new spot is a lot healthier, because it’s been grass for a decade, instead of corn.
“The location is a lot different,” Hovey said. “A lot more peaceful.”
That’s largely because they’ve ditched the din of nonstop traffic, which this year is accompanied by nonstop Route 100 roadwork.
A few miles south, another dairy farmer who had some success with hemp last year is at it again. He said it wasn’t the easy money route that many thought it might be.
“They all thought they were gonna grow it and just get rich,” said Dwayne Lanphear, one of the partners in Green Top Farm, and the owner of the Fitzgerald Road fields where the hemp is being grown. “We knew there would be a lot fewer players this year.”
Lanphear said Green Top produced close to 2,500 pounds worth of biomass in 2019 — “it kept the bills paid,” he said — but is only growing about a third of what it did last year, about 37 acres. Most of that is being grown through the black plastic that is meant to keep out weeds, but the outfit is experimenting with a 10-acre field sans plastic. Lanphear said that smaller crop is an “autoflowering” plant, which some growers say produces hemp with higher CBD levels.
This year, both Green Top and HP Farms are going for more variety in their offer.
Green Top, particularly, is favoring smoke over oil. Lanphear said demand is high for the “colas” of the hemp plants, which is smokeable for those seeking a mellow puff that doesn’t make them high, but reputedly offers the same benefits of CBD. Colas are tight clusters of buds that grow along the sides of the plant, rising to the top cola, which is the choicest part of the plant for smoking.
Lanphear said he thinks the oil market “will definitely turn around,” but in the meantime, why work harder during the mad dash of harvest to put something into a saturated market when you can work steadily over the growing season to coax the plants into a desirable product? Green Top is still growing pretty much the same plant, but workers will just have to tend to them more closely.
“You just try to grow a big plant with a lot of side buds,” Lanphear said. “There’s a lot of time that goes into making a good-looking bud.”
For Hovey, diversification is about outlasting the farmers who saw CBD as a get-rich-quick thing, many of them greenhorns, many others investors. Vermont farmers, especially longtime dairy farmers, have tenacity. Hovey said there’s even a little bit of dairy farmer’s logic in switching to more value-added products with the hemp than just oil and biomass — where cattle farmers branched out into cheese, ice cream and yogurt, HP Farms is looking at things like tinctures, rubs and salves, hemp cigarettes and individual flowers.
Lanphear said he doubts hemp farming will ever become automated; growers regularly weed-whack the rows, trim and shape the buds, and it’s all hands on deck come harvest season to get the hemp dried and processed before it spoils. The crew will adjust the growing and processing techniques based on previous years’ experience.
“We’ve learned a lot of don’ts, but the do’s are about the same,” he said.
Both Hovey and Lanphear said the coronavirus pandemic didn’t affect Green Top’s or HP Farm’s supply chain coming in, but it has been tough unloading the product. That’s part of the reason for the smaller yields this time around. Bide some time, ride it out. Outlast those with less patience.
Is it still fun?
“Oh gosh, yeah,” Hovey said. “We’re having a ball. Being able to be outdoors. It’s just a great lifestyle to be able to go out and farm.”
