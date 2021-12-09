Did you notice that the huge, old and deteriorating pine tree in front of Stowe Community Church is missing?
It was time for the aging and failing 55-foot-tall tree to be removed, made more urgent as the church’s 30-year-old heating system was also on the brink of failure. The church will install the new heating system’s fuel tank in its place. It will not be visible, and a new upgraded park-like landscaping will replace it.
In November the church’s heating system failed, and it became evident that it had reached the end of its useful life. This emergency came as a shock to members of the church’s small congregation. Over the past month emergency measures have had to be taken to keep the church warm for community events, and to keep pipes from freezing.
After thorough research and consultation with local service providers, members learned that it would cost $50,000 to install a new high-efficiency heating system. The church is not able to sustain such an expense and now turns to the Stowe community to help us fund the project.
Stowe Community Church is 157 years old and has served as a community center for many traditions in our town over the decades. Besides being a major tourist attraction on Main Street, the setting for weddings and other important events, it has annually hosted the community Messiah Sing, the baccalaureate service for graduating classes from Stowe High School, and the four-week concert series Noon Music in May offered by Stowe Performing Arts. The American Red Cross frequently sets up blood drives here, and Alcoholics Anonymous holds its meetings in there.
In fact, more community-wide events are held in the church building than church-only sponsored events.
If you can contribute to keep the heat on in Stowe’s community church — perhaps a year-end tax deductible one? — call the church at 253-7257 or donate online at stowechurch.org/donate and indicating your intention.
