Stowe Elementary School kids lined up Tuesday afternoon to check out the cockpit of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol helicopter that flew over from Plattsburgh’s Air and Marine Operations center.
Stowe Police Department detective Fred Whitcomb came up with the idea for a public safety-related “Stowe and Tell” event after a parent asked him to look into getting a chopper to land on the ballfields.
The event featured representatives from Stowe’s police, fire and EMS squads, as well as a police dog named Ozzie, on loan from Newport police, running through an obstacle course.
“I had kids come up to me and say this was the best day of their lives,” Whitcomb, who was serenaded for his birthday, said.
— Tommy Gardner
