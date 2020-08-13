Heidi Scheuermann (R-Stowe) is running for re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives.
“It has been my distinct privilege serving the people of Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives for the past 14 years,” said Scheuermann, “and I would be honored to earn your continued support this year.”
“These are unprecedented times,” Scheuermann said. “We are facing serious challenges, and we need serious people to address them. We need people with experience; people who have proven leadership skills to step up and face these challenges; people who put principle ahead of politics; and people ahead of party.”
“I have demonstrated this time and again throughout my years in office, as I’ve advocated fiercely for the people of this great community in the Legislature, and have been a dedicated leader and volunteer right here at home. I promise to continue to do so as long as I have the honor of serving this great community.”
In addition to her complete attention over the last five months to the COVID-19 state of emergency and all the challenges and efforts that have come with it, Scheuermann has worked diligently throughout the years, with people from across the political spectrum, to achieve success in critical policy areas.
Among much more, for the last 14 years, Scheuermann has:
• Led the fight for increased investment in, and attention to, the tourism and hospitality industry, including taking the lead in organizing the Vermont Legislative Tourism Caucus, and the annual Tourism Day at the State House, advocating every year for increased tourism investment and policies that promote the industry;
• Pushed for responsible state spending by making sure we work collaboratively to ensure fiscal discipline and make important investments where needed, all while protecting the most vulnerable;
• Demanded policies that encourage private sector economic growth and jobs for everyone;
• Insisted on the need for ethics legislation, which resulted in the establishment of the Vermont Ethics Commission, and candidate disclosures;
• Advocated for, and supported, responsible environmental stewardship policies; and
• Worked diligently on health care reform that works for Vermonters.
And, while a Sisyphean task in Montpelier, Scheuermann continues to lead the charge for comprehensive education funding reform and property tax relief, and against the one-size-fits-all, big warehouse approach to education that has allowed Montpelier to take control of almost every aspect of education.
