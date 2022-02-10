Last March, a lawyer representing Stowe in its efforts to withdraw from the merged Lamoille South Unified Union School District predicted that if the town voted to leave the district, the state board of education would see that as “a rubber stamp,” and let Stowe go its own way.
Nearly a year after that legal opinion was issued, eight months after Stowe residents overwhelmingly voted to leave, and two months after district partner towns Elmore and Morristown ratified Stowe’s vote, the state board is reluctant to give Stowe an audience, much less proffer a rubber stamp.
That’s because while Stowe’s lawyer said Act 46, the school district consolidation law, allows for towns to leave merged districts, a lawyer from the Vermont Agency of Education said the law does not allow that.
Oliver Olsen, chair of the state board — which in 2018 forced the merger between Stowe School District and the already-combined Elmore-Morristown district, and which will eventually decide whether Stowe can leave — said the dueling legal opinions have spurred the board to seek a third one.
“Given the conflicting opinions, that board has requested an independent opinion from the attorney general's office,” Oliver wrote in an email Tuesday, adding that, at that point, the board had not yet received that opinion.
“This matter will be placed on the agenda if and when we receive an opinion from the AG’s office that confirms that the state board has the authority to act on Stowe’s request,” Olsen wrote. “I understand that Stowe is eager to move the process forward, but it is in everyone’s interest to make sure that the open legal questions are resolved first.”
Stowe residents leading the push for withdrawal from the Lamoille South merged school district are amping up the pressure on the state board, and letters have been sent to the state board by the town selectboard and a delegation of legislators representing the three towns, urging the board to put the Stowe merger withdrawal on its Feb. 17 monthly meeting agenda.
As of press deadline, an agenda had not yet been released.
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, a staunch opponent of Act 46, told the selectboard Monday that the Vermont Attorney General’s office is reluctant to wade into this type of argument, but predicted “they will see very strongly that we are in the right here.”
She said residents in Stowe, Morristown and Elmore have all voted to let Stowe go its own way. Morristown and Elmore ratified Stowe’s decision Dec. 7, and the state board has already met twice since then, both times without the Stowe question on the agenda.
“It’s been eight weeks now, and we are still in limbo,” Scheuermann said.
Selectboard member Nick Donza said the Vermont Secretary of State’s office certified the Stowe withdrawal vote, and he wondered how it could certify an illegal vote.
“It just boggles me that we can’t agree to the rules of the game,” Donza said.
The letter from the selectboard requests the state “expeditiously grant Stowe’s withdrawal.” Oliver, the state board chair, confirmed the board had received the two letters.
“It is clear,” the selectboard letter states. “The town of Stowe voted overwhelmingly to approve the withdrawal and both of the other communities ratified it by substantive margins.”
Stowe voted May 11 to leave, on a vote of 1,068-464. On Dec. 7, the other two towns gave their blessing, Morristown on a 998-751 vote and Elmore on a 225-114 vote.
When and if Stowe gets its day before the state board, the town will be represented not by the selectboard but by a group of four residents who have spearheaded the school district withdrawal efforts — Richard Bland, Jim Brochhausen, Leigh Pelletier and Scheuermann.
Brochhausen, in a phone call a week before Monday’s selectboard meeting, said that towns like Westminster and Ripton had previously held similar votes to leave their districts and were swiftly given a seat at the state board’s table.
“It’s like they’re playing rope-a-dope with us because our name is Stowe,” Brochhausen said. “We’re speaking in a very loud, clear voice, and patience is wearing thin.”
Dueling opinions
A lawyer for the agency of education wrote, in a legal opinion last April, that the section of Act 46 regarding leaving mergers is vague enough that it is unclear whether the “Legislature’s reticence on the subject reflects its assumption” that Act 46 prohibits it or whether it allows it.
Lawyer Emily Simmons concluded that, because of that vagueness, and until the Legislature “clarifies its intent,” the education agency’s reading of Act 46 “supports the conclusion that a state board-created union school district is prohibited from pursuing withdrawal/dissolution.”
Stowe’s lawyer, Nina Atwood, had a contrasting legal opinion. Atwood stated Act 46 “does not clearly preclude” a vote for Stowe to leave Lamoille South. Furthermore, she said the unified district, in the foundational documents that it drew up — known as articles of agreement — allowed for one of the towns to “seek withdrawal” in the second year of the merger, or after.
Local legislators — Scheuermann, Reps. Dave Yacovone, D-Morristown, and Avram Patt, D-Worcester, and Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge — in their letter to the state board of education, reiterate that.
They argue that, once it was clear a merger was required, residents of all three towns voted in favor of Lamoille South’s articles of agreement, thus officially creating the new district.
“The agency has claimed that our withdrawal is not permitted because we didn’t ‘vote to form’ a unified union. But, in fact, we did,’” the lawmakers’ letter states.
Brochhausen and Bland have noted that the 2018 vote to force the Lamoille South merger was razor thin — the nine-person board deadlocked, and the board chair cast the deciding vote to deny Stowe’s independence.
Of those nine, the only one still on the board is Oliver Olsen, the current chair who, back then, voted to allow Stowe to remain separate.
