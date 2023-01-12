When it costs nearly $16 million to run the town of Stowe next year, an extra $21,000 might seem like pennies in a fountain.
There are a lot of people tossing pennies into that fountain, though, each of them tied to a wish.
Vermont Town Meeting Day historian Frank Bryan has frequently observed that voters will barely bat an eye when it comes to passing multimillion-dollar highway budgets but will get into heated discussions about giving a few hundred dollars to the local animal shelter or a few thousand dollars to an area arts organization.
Stowe’s selectboard illustrated this Monday, when it spent the bulk of a three-and-a-half-hour budget meeting hearing from representatives of a dozen organizations asking for new or increased funding totaling $21,000. All told, that’s as much time as the board previously spent discussing the actual operating budget, which rings in near $16 million.
Current Stowe appropriations for economic and community organizations total $96,000, and social services appropriations for this year total $55,000. If the groups asking for more or new funds get their wish, it will add another $21,600, for a combined total of $172,600.
The selectboard will hold another special budget meeting next Wednesday, Jan. 18, and could adopt the budget and forward it on for voter approval at its Jan. 23 meeting.
Social services
Two county-level social service agencies asked for increased appropriations from Stowe.
The Lamoille Restorative Center is asking for $3,000, more than double its current appropriation of $1,250. Currently, the center receives $6,900 from Lamoille County towns, and executive director Heather Hobart said this is the first increase requested in more than two decades.
According to its request, the group served 83 Stowe residents last year — a total of 884 around the county — among them youth who violated Vermont substance use law or frequently missed school, teens and adults who committed low level crimes, adults re-entering the community after being in prison, young adults with emotional disabilities needing help finding work, and kids transitioning out of the foster care system.
Lamoille Home Health and Hospice has requested a total of $15,669, up 21 percent over its current appropriation, and executive director Kathy Demars said every dime from towns helps, especially considering a 7.87 percent cut to its Medicare reimbursement program, along with “soaring gas prices, supply cost hikes and workforce challenges” offsetting a small increase in Medicaid funding.
Demars said the Medicare cut “is devastating news to small rural agencies like ours.”
Last year, the hospice group made 6,529 home visits to Stowe, part of 46,442 visits county-wide. That’s 364,355 miles the agency’s staff drove last year.
Other asks
In addition to those two social services agencies, 10 economic and community service organizations asked for new or increased funding.
• Big Heavy World, the Burlington-based organization promoting Vermont musicians since 1996, has come to Stowe for the first time, and is requesting $250. According to its request, Big Heavy World provides a raft of services, including exposure through radio and streaming broadcasts, publicity support, an artist directory, lobbying work in Montpelier and a deep historical archive of Vermont music. In 2022, the group help distribute 90 USB microphones to public libraries.
• Friends of Waterbury Reservoir is asking the town to double its current appropriation to $1,000. According to the group, the reservoir — which abuts Stowe in the Cotton Brook area — had 94,515 visitors last year and greeted 608 boaters. Also last year, the group installed containers where anglers can recycle their fishing line.
• The Lamoille County Conservation District increased its appropriation request from $500 to $700. Work the district is doing in Stowe includes helping the town with its stormwater master plan, specifically identifying environment-friendly infrastructure projects. It also works with private landowners who have ponds on their properties. It also provides educational outreach in Stowe schools and the town library.
• Lamoille Housing Partnership is seeking a 20 percent increase to $7,200. The partnership last year opened a much-needed affordable housing apartment building on Maple Street, upping its total housing units in town to 42. The partnership said in its request that a recent search for two-bedroom apartments in Stowe — of which there were only two available — found prices listed between $1,850 and $2,000 a month, compared to the partnership’s $975 monthly rent for eligible renters.
• Protect Our Wildlife, the Stowe-based organization that, among other things, lobbies for more animal-friendly hunting laws, is asking for money for the first time. It is seeking $5,000, which it will use to help stem the town’s increasingly numerous bear encounters. The money would be spent helping “key businesses” upgrade trash receptacles and create better waste practices. It would also use 20 percent of that money to run educational ads in the Stowe Reporter. Protect Our Wildlife’s request came with a letter of endorsement from the Stowe Conservation Commission.
• The Stowe American Legion Post No. 64 is asking to double its appropriation to $700, which it will use to purchase grave marker flags for all Stowe veterans buried in town cemeteries.
• Stowe Area Association, which last year asked for and was denied a cut of the town’s local option tax, is requesting $24,000, an increase of 20 percent. The money would be used for all association activities and initiatives, from maintaining the gostowe.com website, operating the Main Street visitor information center and showcasing the town in press releases and interviews.
• The Stowe Community Fund, which was born in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, is asking for $2,000. It would be the first town appropriation for an all-volunteer group previously supported solely by donations. In its first year, the fund supported grocery assistance (30 grocery cards) and four financial grants for families in need as identified by school administrators. The fund also helped three people needing surgery and one family that lost everything in an apartment fire.
• Another new request comes from the Stowe Jazz Festival, which is seeking $2,000. Founder George Petit said in his request that the funds would cover administrative costs for the free festival, which is in its fifth year.
• Stowe Performing Arts is seeking a 25 percent increase to $3,000. The organization’s community-based offerings include the free Noon Music in May series and the Arts in Education initiative, which brings performers directly into the schools for the kids to enjoy. According to executive director Lynn Paparella, the $3,000 would be used to help defray artists’ fees.
