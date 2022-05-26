If you have experienced inequity in health care, the Vermont Department of Health’s Morrisville office would like to hear from you to address health disparities among Black, Indigenous, other people of color and underserved or marginalized populations at higher risk for COVID-19, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural-underserved communities.
The Lamoille district has been awarded $150,000 to develop projects to bridge health care gaps and reduce or eliminate inequities. The first step is to learn how people have been left behind by the system.
The department is seeking individuals to participate in focus groups and share their experiences with health care, because “it is important to us that community members with lived experience have a real seat at the table to make the changes that will reduce or eliminate health inequities in the BIPOC and underserved communities,” said Aaron French of the Vermont Department of Health.
To participate contact French at aaron.french@vermont.gov or Greg Stefanski at gstefanski@lamoillehealthpartners.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.