What began 10 years ago as a few quick breads baked one Thanksgiving by Leslie Whitaker has grown into a twice-yearly bake-a-thon that feeds hundreds of people and serves multiple agencies throughout Lamoille County.
Hunger’s Hard, Baking’s Easy is an annual gathering of baked goods to supplement the Thanksgiving and Christmas meals provided by Lamoille Community Food Share, Clarina Howard Nichols Center and the United Community Church’s Breakfast on Us program.
Whitaker and Beth Gadbois are the masterminds behind the community wide effort and continue to organize the annual program. Sweet treats and homemade goods are a rare sight at food pantries and a most welcome contribution to the meal offerings.
Community volunteers create the confections and then deliver them to one of five drop off sites — Stowe elementary and high schools, Body Lounge, In Company Clothing, all in Stowe, and River Arts in Morrisville — the Monday before Thanksgiving and the Monday before Christmas. Whitaker and Gadbois pick them up, sort them according to agency need and size, and then deliver them the next morning. Each year the crew has filled multiple cars to overflowing with pies, rolls, bread, cookies, cakes and more.
Many participants have noted that it is one of their favorite events and enjoy getting their kids involved or whole groups for one big baking party. For those that don’t really like to bake, but want to contribute, the event collects breakfast staples for the Breakfast on Us program at the United Community Church in Morristown.
There they feed people breakfast five days a week, 52 weeks a year and provide not only a meal, but for many, much needed fellowship.
The Hunger’s Hard, Baking’s Easy Facebook page has grown to nearly 500 members and often it is used for other community related needs that could use a shout out and helping hand. Participants or those interested in learning more about the event are encouraged to follow the page.
This year’s drop off dates are Monday, Nov. 21, and Monday, Dec. 19. Please have all deliveries made by 2 p.m. (noon at River Arts).
Help spread some home-baked love. Remember, hunger’s hard, but baking … well, that’s a piece of cake.
