The United Way of Lamoille County has been awarded a $105,674 health equity grant from the Vermont Department of Health for a Lamoille County mobile rural resource navigator.
The award came out of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge and was the result of a great deal of collaboration among community partners.
The mobile rural resource navigator will work directly with community members as they navigate local resources such as transportation, recovery supports, child care and state benefits. This position will reduce barriers to health care, employment and community involvement.
“United Way of Lamoille County maintains a virtual resource hub that is constantly updated and improved,” said Emily Rosenbaum, initiative director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge. “But the system can be overwhelming. Many people benefit from working directly with a human navigator to figure out how to get the support they need.”
The rural resource navigator will travel around Lamoille County to meet with people in resource hubs already in place, such as libraries and other community centers.
Ellen Hill, co-executive director of the county’s United Way, said: “We have been collaborating with numerous organizations and this grant will fuel our collective capacity to meet the needs of our community. An integral part of the grant application was a new strategic plan, which focuses on United Way serving as a collaborative center for the county.”
Several groups will work together to develop the mobile rural resource navigator position, including human services organizations and libraries.
The most important input will come from people who are directly impacted by barriers to accessing resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.