The Vermont Department of Public Service has awarded a $120,970 grant to the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District to help its broadband network.
The grant will build upon a feasibility study and business plan completed last year; the funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“This funding will support our ongoing work to select a partner or partners that will design, construct and operate our fiber network, including the legal review and financial analysis needed to develop preliminary agreements with those business partners,” noted Larry Lackey, Lamoille FiberNet’s treasurer and partnership task force chair. “The grant is also helping us set up the management and personnel systems we need.”
Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband board noted that it “is dedicated to rolling out fiber broadband to every resident in our state — a goal the state hopes to achieve within five to seven years. And I know that the board is committed to using the $150 million allocated by the Legislature as effectively as possible.”
Added Lackey, “Every dollar Lamoille FiberNet receives as a grant is a dollar the district can invest to expedite improvement of internet access service in our community. The grant will help us keep the costs down and ultimately make our high-speed broadband internet as affordable as possible for our community.”
The mission of the communications district is to make locally controlled, affordable and reliable high-speed internet service available to every address in member towns — Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson, Morristown, Stowe, Waterville and Wolcott.
For more information, go to lamoillefiber.net.
