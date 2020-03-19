Fears of a global flu pandemic have brought many local businesses and government services to a screeching halt.
As this paper goes to press, 19 people in Vermont have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has killed more than 8,000 people worldwide and led to quarantine-driven closures of schools and businesses and put a pause on many local government services.
“We have canceled all nonessential meetings at least through the end of March, and we are stopping nonessential government services,” said Stowe Town Manager Charles Safford.
For the time being, town-owned buildings — including the ice arena and the Stowe Public Library — will remain closed as people are being encouraged to remain in their homes or, at the very least, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other.
The closure also includes the Akeley Memorial Building, home to the town’s municipal offices. Employees will continue to work “until told otherwise” by Gov. Phil Scott, Safford said, but the offices will remain closed to the public, except by appointment by calling 253-7350.
Taxpayers or others who are looking to pay a bill may drop off their checks in the door slot in the front of the building.
The closure call extends to the Public Safety Building, home to the police, fire and emergency medical services departments.
“We’re going to limit our nonessential functions, such as finger printing and VIN checks,” said Stowe Police Chief Don Hull.
While the building is closed to the public, emergency services will continue to be available, Hull said.
“We’re still going to operate as we would. We’re going to continue our investigations. If an officer can take an interview over the phone, we’re going to do that,” Hull said. “People shouldn’t be afraid to call us if they need us, and that’s for us, fire, EMS and rescue. We will still respond if they need us.”
Stowe Electric has suspended utility shutoffs for nonpayment until April 15, and like the Akeley Building, customers can drop off payment checks to the office.
“Any customer who’s facing a hardship, we’re asking them to reach out and talk to us,” said Ellen Burt, Stowe Electric general manager.
Business impact
During the past week, Vermonters have grappled with ever-evolving guidance from the state that has resulted in the closure of all K-12 schools and the closure of all bars and restaurants to dine-in services.
Gov. Phil Scott acknowledged that the closures will be a hardship for many workers and businesses.
“It’s important for everyone to understand our mission, which is to slow down the spread of this virus,” Scott said. “Slowing down the spread is the best way to ensure that medical services are available to everyone who needs them. It is important that everyone accept the reality of this situation.”
“We know we can’t stop the spread of the virus, but we can slow it down,” said Dr. Mark Levine, the state health commissioner.
The business closures will have significant impact on towns such as Stowe that rely on tourist dollars to drive the economy. On Friday, House lawmakers passed legislation intended to assist workers laid off from their jobs, such extending unemployment insurance for workers affected by the virus and eliminating the requirement that they seek other work while collecting unemployment.
However, the legislation came after the state Senate decided to adjourn for the immediate future.
“I can’t speak as to why they didn’t wait to see what we had passed out of the House, because what we passed out was at a reasonable time. It was probably 5 p.m.,” said Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury.
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, said that if the process seems to be moving more slowly than the public wants, it is out of an abundance of caution.
“We don’t want to put into place any laws that are going to preclude us from taking advantage of federal resources,” Scheuermann said. “If we are taking care of certain things ourselves, then the federal government could say that we’re all set and aid could go to other states.”
“The likelihood of the legislation not passing the House and the Senate and not getting on the governor’s desk to be signed is an extremely terrifying scenario,” said Mark Frier, owner of the Bench and Tres Amigos in Stowe, and the Reservoir in Waterbury.
On Wednesday morning, members of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare met remotely to take up the bill.
The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development is asking business owners to explain how the virus is affecting them by emailing commerce.covid19@vermont.gov.
“That will determine how much in resources will be given by the feds after the national disaster declaration,” said Scheuermann, who relayed an information document for employees and employers that is available online at bit.ly/38VRU2N.
Local businesses
While Gov. Scott ordered the closure of restaurants and bars to dine-in service, some of them are offering takeout meals. The Stowe Area Association has a list of restaurants that are still offering food for pickup at gostowe.com/stowe-business-operations-event-updates.
However, other businesses are examining how, and if, they should remain open.
“On one hand, we’re all being told not to travel, but on the other hand, I’m enabling it by staying open,” said Rachel Vandenberg, owner of the Sun and Ski Inn.
“We have really struggled with this thought,” said Denise Earley, manager of the Boutique and Stowe Mercantile. “We feel torn about the idea. We want to help keep the community safe and be here for locals who need things. We are trying our best to stay informed and be as safe as possible.”
On Monday, Spruce Peak President Sam Gaines announced closure of its hotel, village and club until May 1.
“Vermont is a great refuge for a lot of people for a lot of reasons, but right now, that’s not a good idea,” said Gaines. Normally at this time of year, Spruce Peak would have as many as 1,000 guests.
“Right now, it’s important for people not to be as mobile, which runs contrary to what we do as a business, which is to bring people from around the world to Stowe. We felt it was not responsible to keep our doors open,” Gaines said.
George Lewis, owner of the Brass Lantern Inn, said he has temporarily closed to allow his staff to perform a deep cleaning of the facility.
“From a lodging perspective, each new guest is a new exposure for other guests, owners and the community,” said Ashley Getty, general manager Mountainside Resort, which is closed until April 11.
Vandenberg said she wouldn’t support a mandate to close her business.
“I don’t want to be forced to do something by a higher power, and I wouldn’t want local officials to make a decision like that in a vacuum without input from the business community,” she said.