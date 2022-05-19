The town of Stowe is honoring outgoing parks superintendent Bruce Godin Wednesday, June 1, 4-6 p.m., in the Akeley Memorial Building theater with a reception.
Godin, who grew up in Stowe, retires after 42 years of service of service for the Stowe Parks and Recreation Department.
Among many accomplishments over the years, and with the help of his crews, he’s kept Stowe’s parks and ballfields in tip-top shape, always took great care overseeing the town’s cemeteries, and somehow managed to keep the old Jackson Arena operational, not always an easy task.
And, shh, he’s responsible for the establishment of the Quiet Path.
