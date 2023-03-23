Jan Reynolds

Jan Reynolds, a Stowe resident who has traveled to the globe’s most remote nooks and crannies, setting extreme skiing records and sharing the stories of people in far-flung places, is being inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame this week.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Jan Reynolds, the Stowe skier, writer, alpinist, photographer, explorer and ethnographer known in some circles as “Indiana Jan,” is off on another trip this week. This time it’s to Big Sky, Mont., where she might try some backcountry skiing if the avalanche danger isn’t too high.

If not, she’ll have to settle with being inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.

Jan Reynolds, a newly inducted member of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, has traveled the world, setting mountaineering records. 
Jan Reynolds was a member of the U.S. Biathlon team that earned a bronze medal at the 1984 World Cup.
Back home in Stowe, Jan Reynolds pivoted to writing and photography, at first drawing on all those memories from that picaresque prior decade, penning articles in publications like National Geographic, the New York Times and Outside.
Jan Reynolds has traveled the world, writing 20 books and innumerable articles about the Indigenous people she has met. 
The Glass Summit

Much of this would culminate in her 2019 book “The Glass Summit: One Woman’s Epic Journey Breaking Through,” which author John Krakauer called an “inspiring, unsparingly honest book.”

