Stowe may geographically still belong to Lamoille County, but when it comes to representation in the Vermont Senate, the town is now politically part of Washington County, after its significant population growth in the past decade made it too big to remain in the single-senator Lamoille district.
The upshot is Stoweites will now have three senators representing it in the 30-person chamber, instead of just one.
With incumbent Anthony Pollina, D/P-Middlesex, retiring from the Senate, there are five Democrats vying in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 primary.
All five of them this week answered questions about the issues of the day, filtered through a more Stowe-centric lens than they might be used to.
The five Democrats competing in the primary in the three-seat district are:
• Anne Cummings, 75, of Montpelier, incumbent
• Jared Duval, 38, of Montpelier
• Jeremy Hansen, 44, of Berlin
• Andrew Perchlik, 54, of Marshfield, incumbent
• Anne Watson, 40, of Montpelier
Republican candidates Sean Bean and Dwayne Tucker did not answer these questions by press deadline, but they also do not have competition in the primary election, and instead will advance directly to the General Election in November. When they answer the questions, we will publish them.
Answers have been lightly edited for grammar and spelling.
• What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing economic issues?
Cummings: As the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, I am involved in most of the important economic bills passing out of the Senate. During this past session, we established and funded communications union districts to provide locally controlled broadband to every community in Vermont. We passed a child tax credit, increased the state match for the federal dependent care credit, expanded the Social Security tax exemption and exempted an equal amount of veteran and civil service pensions from taxation.
The finance committee also regulates downtown tax credits, business incentives and tax increment financing districts. Next session, we will work on utility regulation to increase renewable energy and fight climate change.
Duval: I believe we need to pass policies to make Vermont’s economy work better for working Vermonters and businesses. This includes raising the minimum wage and indexing it to inflation; expanding access to and public support for child care; and investing in more affordable housing, following smart growth principles.
As former economic development director at the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, where I provided support to businesses and workers in our working lands and green economy sectors, I know how interlinked our economic challenges are. We cannot hope to have the workforce we need unless we do more to provide more affordable housing opportunities and greater access to and support for child care.
Hansen: See the following question.
Perchlik: I will work to make sure that the lives and voices of those Vermonters who don’t have lobbyists, political power or time to advocate in the Legislature are considered and heard when the Legislature works on economic issues. My goal is to make Vermont both affordable and livable for everyone.
Watson: I will champion high quality, affordable child care. As a new mother I know there is a need for more access to child care, and it must be more affordable for families. Child care can help support our economy by enabling parents to return to the workforce. I will support the state fully funding the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to build and rehab more affordable housing.
• What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing social issues?
Duval: Two of our most pressing social issues are the assault on reproductive liberty and the scourge of gun violence. I am a strong supporter of Proposition 5, which would make the right to abortion and access to reproductive health care explicit in Vermont’s Constitution. I am also a gun owner and hunter who firmly believes in common sense gun safety measures, including expanded background checks and an assault weapons ban.
Hansen: My three primary issues are economic and social issues that reflect the same increasing inequality in the US: housing, climate change and universal health care.
As a renter whose landlord is selling, it’s clear to me how difficult it is for working Vermonters to afford to buy or rent a home. Vermonters shouldn’t have to go broke trying to stay in their communities.
Vermont should take bigger steps to reduce carbon emissions. Though I applaud any forward movement, we should be making bigger structural changes while ensuring that working Vermonters, especially people of color, don’t pay a disproportionately high price.
Too many people I know are unable to pay for health care or have to declare bankruptcy because of their medical bills. Much of the world provides universal health care to its residents, and it’s overdue for us to do the same. Abortion is health care too, and I will work hard to maintain Vermonters’ abortion rights.
Perchlik: I will work to understand how the state can help to build a strong social life in our communities and support communities to find the virtue of each resident as an essential ingredient for a healthy community.
Watson: I will support legislation to implement data driven best practices to improve accountability and fair policing including embedded social workers and body-worn cameras. I will also support better funding for new and existing services that help folks experiencing homelessness.
Cummings: As a member of the finance and health and welfare committees, I have been actively involved in efforts to control costs and increase access to health care. This year we increased access to hearing aids. By separating the individual and small group insurance markets we saved small employers over $8 million in premiums.
• The addition of Stowe to the Washington County Senate district adds one of Vermont’s most-visited tourist towns and arguably the fastest-growing town in Vermont. Describe your efforts to get to know this community and what you think are some of its most pressing needs.
Hansen: I’ve talked to a lot of interesting folks in Stowe over the past few months: I attended Shabbat services and an Oneg at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, watched some music at the Skinny Pancake’s jazz brunch, and marched in the Independence Day parade. I also spent some time reading local news articles from the Stowe Reporter to help me understand what’s been newsworthy in town.
What I heard aligns with the issues I already described, but housing concerns stood out. I also heard clear dissatisfaction with the relationship between the town and Vail Resorts.
Perchlik: I have met and toured the town with the Stowe town manager, which was a great introduction to the town. I’ve met with residents to hear what they see as the pressing issues of the town, reached out to civic groups, and have been reading, and subscribed to, the Stowe Reporter. I plan to spend more time in Stowe meeting with business owners, community service providers and others to learn more.
From my limited time in learning about Stowe I’d say three pressing needs are related to transportation, housing and local control — versus state control.
Watson: I have been knocking on doors with Scott Weathers, spoken with business owners and attended the Lamoille South Unified Union teacher appreciation dinner. A theme that came up repeatedly was the lack of housing needed to hire new employees. During my time checking out the e-bike demonstration at Thompson Park hosted by the Stowe Energy Committee, I learned about the traffic issue on the Mountain Road in the winter. I’ll continue to knock on doors in Stowe and will also be hosting a meet and greet at Black Cap Coffee at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25, and I’d love to hear what folks think are Stowe’s most pressing needs.
Cummings: Learning about the communities in our district is part of a senator’s job. To date I have been reading as much as I can about Stowe. I’ve talked with citizens, attended the opening of the affordable housing units and spoken with officials, marched in the parade and generally tried to listen and learn. As the election cycle progresses, I will set up more formal meetings with officials and interested parties. I will also do some Zoom town meetings to hear from citizens. During the session, I will work closely with your elected representative to craft and pass legislation important to Stowe.
Duval: I have a special affinity for Stowe. My father worked as a chef at the Trapp Family Lodge in the 1970s and my family enjoys visiting our many friends and colleagues in Stowe who we have long-lived relationships with. I have already held three campaign events in Stowe, and I look forward to continuing to learn about and respond to key concerns and priorities.
• How do you effectively advocate and legislate for a town that geographically, socially and economically is still very much a Lamoille County community?
Perchlik: I do not think it will be materially different from the towns in Washington County (or the two in Orange County). County borders in Vermont do not have much impact on statewide legislative discussions. Stowe is distinctive from the rest of the Senate district, but the other towns also have their distinctions and independent perspectives and issues. To be effective in representing Stowe I will need to understand and listen to the citizens, leaders, care providers, businesses and others in the town and carry that understanding as advocacy into legislative policy debates.
Watson: Stowe and Montpelier have a lot in common. They both have an economy based on tourism and a working rural landscape and they are both population hubs that provide services to surrounding towns. It will be important that the state continues the Current Use program, supports farms of all sizes and the rural economy, while making it easier to build in places that are already impacted. Honoring the needs of Stowe and Lamoille County in general will mean staying closely connected with the needs of Vermont’s cities, towns and rural communities.
Cummings: Washington County includes the state capitol, industrial Barre, agricultural Cabot and the ski towns of the Valley. Every town is unique and has its own unique needs. I work closely with any town’s local representatives in addressing those needs. However, towns also have a great deal in common. We all share the common problems of climate change, drugs, homelessness, the costs of health care, lack of housing and racial justice. We are all concerned about the future of democracy, reproductive rights and the decline in public civility. If I am reelected, I will work with the citizens of Stowe, their elected officials and interested parties to create equitable solutions to these problems.
Duval: By showing up, listening, and responding to the concerns of Stowe residents. If elected, I will hold regular listening sessions in Stowe and will work with Stowe residents to craft and advance thoughtful public policy that respond to its needs and concerns. The interests of Stowe are vital to this Senate district and will be vital to me as one of Stowe’s three senators.
Hansen: Effectively representing any town requires effort, patience and a lot of listening.
I can’t pretend that I understand Stowe (or any town, really) better than those who live there, but I will continue to learn. Everyone who is affected by decisions must have a seat at the decision-making table. Elected officials have the obligation to ask for that input — in my time on the Berlin Selectboard, I held coffee meetups, posted extensively to social media, and did the first livestream of a selectboard meeting in 2015.
Once elected, I will continue meeting with people in person but also produce a regular update on social media with a summary of legislative happenings. I will also livestream a weekly discussion with viewers on Twitch and use an online tool called consider.it for discussion of the pros and cons of issues and bills.
• Recently, the Burlington City Council clamped down on short-term rentals like Airbnb or Vrbo. Stowe has more than 1,000 such units available and, at the same time, a severe housing shortage for workers. Should the Legislature do something to regulate short-term rentals more strictly?
Watson: I would support empowering Vermont’s municipalities to adopt regulations having to do with short-term rentals on a town-by-town basis. I could imagine Stowe adopting something similar to what Burlington has adopted, but every Vermont community may have a different need for short-term rentals, and I trust municipalities to make that decision for themselves.
Cummings: To date the Legislature has focused on ensuring that the state received the required taxes from short-term rentals. Meanwhile, the nature of these rentals has changed. What started out as owners renting a room or attached apartment in their home has turned into businesses acquiring a series of homes or apartments and renting them short term. These changes in the model are increasing the impact on local housing availability and it’s time for the state to act.
Duval: We need to start with the principle that the people who serve our communities need to have affordable places to live. Our neighbors who respond to fires or emergencies, who take care of us when we are sick or who stock our grocery store shelves are there for us and we need to be there for them — including ensuring more affordable housing options.
I want to address the short-term rental issue carefully, testing assumptions and being aware of unintended consequences. For instance, some people are only able to afford their mortgage payment, to pay for their kids’ education or to take care of aging parents with the help of short-term rental income. For that reason, I believe we need to distinguish between small-scale short-term rental activity versus investment scale, multiple property activity — the latter of which should be more strictly and carefully regulated.
Hansen: The Legislature has a responsibility to regulate short-term rentals. They should follow the same requirements as conventional B&Bs and there should be higher property taxes for out-of-staters converting houses and apartments to short-term rentals. This revenue could then be directed to affordable housing organizations like the Lamoille Housing Partnership.
Perchlik: I think it is mainly a local, municipal issue. The state should not get into the way of localities that wish to change charters or local bylaws to regulate short-term rentals in the way they see as best for their town. That said, there are likely requirements the state could put into place that support cities and towns as they work though best practices on short-term rental regulations, which I think are ones that allow locals to earn needed income on their real property without taking long-term housing off the market.
• ProPublica recently determined that several Vermont counties were among the safest in America when it comes to climate change (projects.propublica.org/climate-migration). What role does Vermont play in simultaneously battling global climate change and preparing for ever larger numbers of people migrating to this small state?
Cummings: It is time for us to start planning for the eventuality of large numbers of people moving here to escape the impact of climate change. We obviously don’t have housing. Nor do we have the capacity to provide health care and other services to a sudden influx of people. We need to start planning now, just as we are planning for the next pandemic, for how we will care for new residents without significantly impacting our environment or quality of life. There will need to be tradeoffs and we need to start talking about them now.
Duval: When it comes to doing our part to reduce climate pollution, Vermont has a moral responsibility to act. We also face an economic imperative, as the many businesses in Stowe’s recreation and tourism-based economy understand well. As a member of the Vermont Climate Council and a co-author of Vermont’s Climate Action Plan, I know that we need to support all Vermonters in this transition, and that we also need to focus on resilience and adaptation. That means everything from supporting our working landscape, including our farmers and forest stewards, supporting our recreation and tourism businesses, and adhering to smart growth principles.
Hansen: Stowe, like other towns that rely on the ski industry, will be hard-hit by snowless winters and will have to adapt. Vermont has two important roles in the face of the climate crisis: To ensure that we are doing as much as possible to reduce our own carbon emissions and to show the rest of the U.S. how to move boldly forward. Climate refugees have already started arriving, but the people who already live here shouldn’t be driven out. Because the new arrivals are typically wealthier than the average Vermonter, we should expect them to pay their fair share to maintain a livable climate and to ensure we have a Vermont that is still recognizably Vermont.
Perchlik: Reducing our use of imported, volatile and toxic fossil fuels as we build an economy based on local clean, renewable energy will provide the economic growth and resiliency that will help to incorporate new Vermonters into our communities in a vibrant and verdant manner. In addition, we should not allow the current housing shortage or press of visitors to turn our backs on the permitting and smart community planning that has allowed us to maintain our clean environment, safety and equality that make Vermont such a desirable place to live.
Watson: What Vermont has always brought to the table on the national playing field is that we can show other states and countries what’s possible. We led the country in the development of efficiency utilities. We’re leading now with on-demand micro-transit. We can show the country that a rural net-zero lifestyle is possible. As climate refugees move here there will be increasing pressure to build and so we must do so in a way that doesn’t lock us into future fossil fuel use or destroy our working landscapes. This means making it easier to build without the need for fossil fuels in existing population centers. With the threat of more frequent and severe droughts it is also essential that we take strong actions to protect our water sources.
