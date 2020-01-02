St. John's in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe invites all residents of Lamoille County and beyond to come together on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 6 p.m. for a time of prayer and reflection on how communities, religious and non-religious, can address the wave of religion-based violence around the country and the world.
Father Rick Swanson of St. John’s in the Mountains has invited Rabbi David Fainsilber of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe to co-lead this hour of prayer and reflection.
The gathering will take place at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe. For questions, visit stjohnsinthemountains.org or call 802-253-7578.