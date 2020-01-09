The Morristown Fire Department is teaming with The Old Fishing Hole Gun Shop to raise money for Mariah Mitchell, a Morristown firefighter severely injured by a falling tree during the Halloween storm late last year.
Mitchell is an avid hunter and aspires to be a warden with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. She was severely injured when a tree fell on her at work at the Mountain Village School in Stowe on Friday, Nov. 1.
Mitchell has spent the last two months in different hospitals and recovery centers in Vermont and Massachusetts.
The Morristown Fire Department and The Old Fishing Hole are conducting a raffle, with all profits being donated to Mitchell as she continues her recovery. A total of 400 tickets will be sold; each ticket costs $10.
A number of prizes donated by The Fishing Hole will be part of the raffle; first prize is a special edition Henry Golden Boy Firefighter Tribute .22 caliber rifle. The lever-action .22, model H004FM, comes with several engravings on the stock and the nickel-plated receiver cover honoring America’s firefighters.
Second prize is an ice-fishing starter kit, and third prize is a $100 gift card to the Fishing Hole.
Raffle tickets for the fundraiser are available at The Old Fishing Hole Gun Shop in Morrisville, or from any member of the Morristown Fire Department.