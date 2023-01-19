“All Our Love for Ashton” will raise money to help Jen Ruest and Brandon Belansky in their efforts to fight their son Ashton’s neuroblastoma. All proceeds from the Jan. 29 fundraiser will go to the family.
Jen Ruest knew there was definitely something wrong with her 2-year-old son Ashton on All Saints’ Day, when the toddler was suddenly unable to walk after spending the night before enthusiastically trick or treating.
There were signs before that though, like when the normally bubbly and happy boy stopped communicating at nine months, but following Halloween, Ruest and her partner, Brandon Belansky began the difficult journey to figure out what was wrong with their child.
After four emergency room visits at the University of Vermont Medical Center and a lot of self-advocating, they eventually secured an MRI for Ashton that revealed he had Stage-4 neuroblastoma, a severe form of cancer that had, by the time of its discovery, spread through every part of his body.
“I just kind of went into a little bit of a state of shock,” Ruest said. “It’s pretty intense, pretty scary.”
Ruest moved to Vermont from Connecticut in 2005 and has worked as a dance instructor specializing in tap and modern dance throughout northern Vermont, including Lamoille Valley Dance Academy in Morristown, Ballet Wolcott, Unity Dance Complex in Williston, Arabesque Etc Dance in Richmond, and Lines Vermont Dance Studio in South Burlington.
She also picks up shifts at Idletyme Brewing Company in the summer when her dance work slows down.
Belansky is a production manager at Ben and Jerry’s Waterbury factory.
A long and expensive road lies ahead on the way to Ashton’s recovery. Five rounds of chemotherapy, along with stem cell treatment, radiation and immunotherapy, will be part of the treatment. The stem cell treatment alone will involve a six-month stay during which both Ruest and Belansky will be forced to take considerable amounts of time out of work.
While a GoFundMe fundraiser raised over $30,000 to help the family and Ruest has received an outpouring of support from the community and her extended “dance mom” family, one mom in particular, who knows firsthand what it’s like to see a child diagnosed with cancer, decided more needed to be done.
Aimée Green, who oversees marquee Stowe events like Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks with her Firefly Productions company, immediately went to work pulling together All Our Love for Ashton, an evening of live music and dance headlined by the area’s preeminent musicians performing to ensure Ashton and his family are covered as he goes through treatment.
At Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m., moviemaker and musician John Fusco and his widely lauded brand of blues rock will take the stage along with guitar maestro Seth Yacovone, the band High Summer and others to support the cause.
Joining them, in acknowledgement of Ruest’s contributions to the dance community, will be performers from each of the dance studios she teaches at, including Lamoille Valley Dance Academy and Ballet Wolcott.
“My daughter is a two-time cancer survivor, and the local community of Stowe and environs was absolutely incredible in wrapping around our family through the grueling ordeal we went through many years ago,” Green said. “Jen was one of my daughter’s dance teachers and had such a positive impact on her. They say things in life come full circle. This is the least we could do to help Ashton, Jen and Brandon in their fight.”
Tickets for “All Our Love for Ashton” are $45 for adults, $25 for children and the event can be livestreamed for $15. All tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3Xn72Ao.
Those interested in donating directly to Ruest and Belansky can do so through their GoFundMe fundraiser at bit.ly/3ZIhPqi.
