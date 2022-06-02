A small group of people who were good friends with the Stowe Mountain Resort zip line employee who was killed on the apparatus last fall due to what investigators called a failure of faulty equipment gathered Friday at the corner of Mountain Road and Main Street to call out Vail Corporation for not doing right by him or his family.
Vail was recently fined roughly $27,000 for not properly replacing an aging lanyard, a small and cheap, but critical piece of equipment that connects the rider to the zip line.
Resort employee and Stowe resident Scott Lewis, 53, was riding the zip line, on the clock, on Sept. 23, when that aging lanyard snapped, separating Lewis from the line at more than 80 m.p.h., killing him on impact.
Laura Weber, who organized Friday’s protest, said it would have been a different story if a paying customer had been injured or died while riding the zip line but, since the crash happened to an employee on the clock, there is very little legal recourse the family can take.
“If it had been a paying customer, they would be opening themselves up to a huge lawsuit,” Weber. “Not only is there no recourse, but the mountain also doesn’t have to pay anything. Twenty-seven thousand dollars? I’m sure they pay their lawyers more.”
Those fines are about half of what had originally been proposed by the Vermont Occupational and Health Administration, but two other violations were dropped because they applied more to the actual quality of the lanyard, and less to the resort’s maintenance and replacement of it.
Protesters said Lewis left behind his children, who went to the same Stowe schools as the protesters’ kids. Weber said Lewis’s family and friends had just started to “not cry every day” over his loss when the Stowe Reporter wrote about VOSHA’s findings that Lewis would not have died if the lanyard had been replaced each year as recommended by the manufacturer.
“I’m not going to speak for the family, but I will tell you that those who know the family, and are close to the family, feel like it’s been a gut punch on top of a devastating loss,” Weber said.
About a half dozen people attended the protest, holding up signs that read “Hold Vail Accountable” and “Not Today, Vail.”
Weber, a lawyer, said she understands Vail’s short statement may have been borne from the corporation’s attorneys advising it in terms of public relations and legal issues, but said the community would like to see “some sort of gesture, some sort of apology” from Vail.
“In terms of local optics, it really would go a long way,” she said. “I mean, this is one of our own. Our beloved. This wasn’t someone who just moved up here because COVID-19 hit.”
When asked for comment on the protest sentiments, Vail spokesperson Adam White said, in a statement, “We at Stowe Mountain Resort have been deeply affected by the loss of a valued member of our team in this tragic accident. We continue to extend our most sincere sympathy and support to the family of the employee involved. The safety of our employees and guests is, and always will be, our highest priority.”
