Ben Cavarretta

Stowe police officer Benjamin Cavarretta quietly left the department last month amid an investigation into the now former senior patrolman.

Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove confirmed that Cavarretta was disciplined by the Stowe Police Department and his office will wait for the results of the department’s ongoing investigation before deciding whether to issue a Giglio letter against the officer.

