Stowe’s former fire chief has not yet appealed his employment termination by the town manager, who fired him a month ago.
A previously scheduled hearing before the town selectboard this week was postponed, according to Bob Fletcher, the lawyer representing the board. Fletcher said the postponement was “mutually requested” by lawyers representing former fire chief Kyle Walker and town manager Charles Safford.
Fletcher did not say whether the postponement was an attempt by the lawyers to reach a settlement.
Lisa Shelkrot, the attorney representing Walker, declined to comment this week.
Kerin Stackpole, who represents Safford, did not reply to a request for comment as of press time.
Fletcher said when an appeal is scheduled, it will be warned like any other selectboard meeting, although he expects the board will hear the evidence from Safford and Walker in executive session, before deliberating as a body and issuing its decision in writing, as opposed to doing so in open session.
Walker was fired Dec. 15, months after sexual misconduct allegations from roughly a decade ago when he was a Stowe police officer were alleged against him. Vermont State Police investigated rape allegations levied against him last January, but prosecutors declined to formally charge him.
Safford fired Walker last spring as a cop, after Walker admitted to having sex with his accuser while on duty, but he kept Walker on as fire chief, despite months of pressure on the town for Walker to resign or be terminated.
Ultimately, Safford said he fired Walker after the fire chief failed to meet job benchmarks, including regaining the public’s trust. Walker said he would appeal but asked for that hearing to be held after the new year.
