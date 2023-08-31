Former Stowe police officer Ben Cavarretta, who was forced to leave his role in February after it was determined that he had lied in the course of conducting a traffic stop, was paid over $10,000 to resign from the department.

The severance agreement contract between Cavarretta and the town of Stowe, which stated it was not an admission of any wrongdoing by either party, indicated that a settlement payment of $10,691 — or eight weeks base pay — was provided to the former officer on the condition that he immediately resigned.

