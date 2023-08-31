Former Stowe police officer Ben Cavarretta, who was forced to leave his role in February after it was determined that he had lied in the course of conducting a traffic stop, was paid over $10,000 to resign from the department.
The severance agreement contract between Cavarretta and the town of Stowe, which stated it was not an admission of any wrongdoing by either party, indicated that a settlement payment of $10,691 — or eight weeks base pay — was provided to the former officer on the condition that he immediately resigned.
Cavarretta insisted he had quit the force when asked to comment previously, although documents preceding the severance agreement show that both Stowe Police Chief Don Hull and town manager Charles Safford recommended his termination.
The contract called for both sides to “not make any statements about one another that are untrue, slanderous and otherwise unlawful,” and that only Safford or a “designee” would be allowed to speak on Cavarretta’s employment.
Specifically allowed in the contract was the town’s ability to “truthfully disclose information” about Cavarretta’s employment with the town as allowed by Vermont public records law.
When certain documents essential to understanding Cavarretta’s departure from the police department were requested from the town by the Stowe Reporter, the town chose to initially withhold the documents before suing the requesting reporter and the paper’s owner, the Vermont Community Newspaper Group, for declaratory judgment from the courts regarding a particular section of public records law.
Other parts of the agreement limited Cavarretta’s ability to hold the town legally liable for any future claims arising from his departure from the police department, outside of allegations that the town may have violated the severance agreement in some way.
The agreement also forbade Cavarretta from discussing the terms of the settlement with anyone, unless he is under court order to do so.
Cavarretta was recommended for dismissal after it was determined by some of his colleagues and by Hull that he had lied about the pretext for which he enacted a traffic stop in Montpelier last December that led to an arrest of a driver for allegedly driving under the influence.
State’s Attorney Todd Shove, on the basis of the investigative report compiled by Hull, issued a Brady, or Giglio, letter against Cavarretta, which essentially called into question the credibility of the former Stowe officer’s credibility as a witness in the court of law.
In response to questions from a member of the public during a Aug. 9 Stowe Selectboard meeting, Safford said that he believed it was sometimes in the best interest of the town to enter into a settlement with a former employee like Cavarretta, and that, in suing the newspaper group for a judicial ruling, the town was following the advice of its legal counsel.
Selectboard member Paco Aumand noted that the board was aware of the situation and had authorized the lawsuit.
