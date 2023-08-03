Ben Cavarretta

Ben Cavarretta

A superior circuit court judge in Hyde Park has forced the town of Stowe to release documents that revealed a Stowe cop was forced out of his job for lying about a traffic stop in December.

The ruling forced Stowe officials to release previously withheld documents detailing the February departure of former Stowe police officer Ben Cavarretta following a driving under the influence arrest he made in Montpelier, and an investigative memo written by Stowe Police Chief Donald Hull alleging Cavarretta did not tell the truth about key details surrounding the incident.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.