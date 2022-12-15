Michael Snyder is leaving the Statehouse and heading back into the woods, resigning at the end of the month as commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
“I’m looking forward to the evolution of my conservation and recreation career, and that’s not just a sound bite. It’s really true,” he said in an interview this week.
Although he spent countless long hours working with legislators, Snyder has managed to avoid politicizing the job. He was first appointed commissioner by a Democratic governor — Peter Shumlin — in 2011 and kept on when current Republican Gov. Phil Scott took office in 2017.
Prior to that, Snyder worked for 14 years as the Chittenden County forester.
“Michael has been a strong advocate for our forest economy, outdoor recreation and so much of what makes Vermont special,” Scott said in an email to the newspaper Tuesday. “I’m grateful for his efforts and his long commitment to our state, and I wish him all the best.”
Julie Moore, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources — which oversees the forests, parks and recreation department — said Snyder’s quarter century of service ran the gamut from responding to natural disasters to creating more state land.
“From responding to the increasing threats of climate change to Vermont’s forests to overseeing the addition of more than 12,000 acres of state forest and state park lands through 34 projects since 2011, I’m extremely proud of Michael’s work,” Moore said.
Home in Stowe
Fittingly for a Stoweite with a deep love for the woods, Snyder’s tenure as commissioner may only be eclipsed by another Stowe icon: Perry Merrill, namesake of one of the more famous ski trails down Mt. Mansfield.
Snyder has logged enough years as a state employee that he can retire from state service, but he’s not even 60 years old, so he’s got plenty of work left in him. He’s just not sure what that is yet.
“I’ve never not had a job since I was 14,” he said. “I’ve never really quit or walked away from something without knowing what’s next.”
He’ll probably look at getting into the consulting field, particularly in forest services. In the immediate future, however, whatever happens next is bound to involve a pair of skis. A guitar. A fishing rod. A rifle. A pen and paper.
“Looking back, I realize I did have to sacrifice some things that are really important to me,” he said. “I’m gonna ski. I’m gonna spend more time in the woods. I’m gonna spend even more time with our daughter and with Kristen.”
Wife Kristen Sharpless is the executive director of Stowe Land Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving open lands in town and beyond. It’s perhaps no surprise that their mutual love for nature bloomed into a love for one another.
She was working for Audubon Vermont. He was the Chittenden County forester. The two found themselves working on the same project, Foresters for the Birds — the aim was to help landowners simultaneously curate their words for good timber management and healthy songbird populations.
“She just has this incredible combination of intellect, work ethic and kindness that’s a powerful cocktail. She’s just wicked smart,” he said. “We could just turn this into an interview about her if you want. She’s really interesting.”
‘Commissioner of Fun’
As the name of Snyder’s department indicates, outdoor recreation played a large role in his work — “I like to say I’m the Commissioner of Fun,” he quipped — and he was asked by Scott to double down on that part.
In 2018, Vermont became one of the first seven states to sign The Confluence Accords, which recognize the outdoor recreation industry as “a powerhouse of meaningful job creation.”
The accords consist of four pillars: conservation and stewardship; education and workforce training; economic development; and public health and wellness. Snyder says Vermont can be a leader in all four areas.
Snyder boasts about Vermont’s 40 percent increase in parks visits during his tenure. Much of that came during the pandemic, but it was only possible to meet all that demand because the recreation infrastructure that was in place.
“Vermont has long had a culture of outdoor living and fun, and we just built on that,” he said. “All we did was say, that’s our heritage. Let’s bring modern life into that and really think about how to amplify it and leverage all these incredible outdoor assets: our trails, our mountains, our waters and woods.”
Snyder also has a way with words. Before becoming commissioner, he had a long-running stint as an essayist for the publication Northern Woodlands. His essays, written in clean, accessible prose, tackled all myriad of topics relating to forests: Does a hilly acre contain more land than a flat one? Are ski glades bad for the woods? Why are paper birches so white? What is forest fragmentation and why is it a problem? Why are fir and spruce trees so conical?
He collected all those essays into a book that was published last year under the title “Woods Whys.” He said he misses the regularity of writing and has plenty more to write about.
“I love the essay as a form and I do suspect that’ll be in the mix, and I think there’s probably another book in there somewhere,” he said, adding with a chuckle: “‘Woods Whys 2: The Statehouse Years.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.