Michael Snyder

Michael Snyder

 Courtesy photo

Michael Snyder is leaving the Statehouse and heading back into the woods, resigning at the end of the month as commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

“I’m looking forward to the evolution of my conservation and recreation career, and that’s not just a sound bite. It’s really true,” he said in an interview this week.

Woods Whys

The cover of Michael Snyder's book, “Woods Whys.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.