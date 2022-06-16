Stowe High School is a small institution. The Class of 2022 graduated 55 students and the world they stepped into Saturday morning might not seem as big as the one previous classes have entered.
The graduating seniors didn’t need the ritualistic flipping of the mortarboard tassel from right to left to signify their collective entrée into the “real world” and all its problems and opportunities. They’ve been thrust into it over the past four years.
Saturday’s commencement was illustrative of this, whether the students were calling truth to power on hot-button political issues like reproductive rights, making subtle jabs at the revolving door to the principal’s office, draping themselves in a Black Lives Matter flag that never made it to the school flagpole or simply being the face of a class that weathered 27 months of an education-disrupting global pandemic.
There was Wiley Barnett sitting in a lawn chair 100 feet from the rest of his class, making a heart sign with his hands above his head as his name was called, alphabetically first in the class, wearing a mask and isolated because he caught COVID-19.
There was Sarah Evans — who as a sophomore got suspended from a soccer game for attending a climate change rally — coming to the stage to collect her diploma with the Black Lives Matter flag she and her classmates have fought in vain to have flown at the school.
There was Isabella Mitchell, Rosalyn Trowbridge and Madeleine Ziminsky, bringing shush and sniffles to the crowd with their three-part harmonizing of “7 Years” by Lukas Graham, with its lyrics about growing old too fast and holding on to those you love.
There were the speeches: Short, full of inside jokes and attributed quotes that are typical in the oft-insular world of public school but mixed with some hints that the grads already know a thing or two about adulthood.
Valedictorian Elisa Winchell referenced the faculty and staff who are resigning or retiring by observing that, “this year, a lot of them had even worse cases of senioritis than we did.” Winchell also wryly referred to the number of principals the school has had during her tenure there and reserved praise for first-year chief David Greenfield.
“Our class even had the very unique experience of having three different principals as well as a brief period of time where teachers took over the responsibility of the position together,” she said. “Mr. Greenfield has been amazing, I can see how much good he has done for our school and I look forward to seeing what he does in the future.”
The class speakers also used their speeches to draw attention to things outside the hallowed halls on Barrows Road.
Winchell asked the gathered to remember “all the children whose lives have been taken as a result of gun violence in these past years,” the recent memory of the killed kids and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, hanging on her words.
“I would like you all to remember the children who will not graduate because of the lack of gun control in our country,” she said. “Mental illness, poverty and violence is universal. The Second Amendment is not.”
Salutatorian Ella Murphy talked about being upset when her parents moved her to Stowe from Colorado ahead of her freshman year only to discover she “was welcomed into this community like I had been here my whole life.”
Murphy said she had been instilled with a love of the humanities after four years of tutelage by teacher Anastasia Schafer.
“She has taught me that my voice can give way to those voices lost in the midst of social and political unrest. A voice for a young girl in Oklahoma, unaware of her fertilized pregnancy, who cannot receive an abortion due to bill HB 4327. A voice for a Black family whose community is crumbling from years of redlining and systemic racism. A voice for our neighbor, the immigrant worker involved in Vermont’s dairy industry, hoping to one day send their children to college,” she said. “I invite you all to learn, grow, educate and speak, because change does not come with stagnation, but rather grassroot reformation.”
