With the arrival of peak foliage last week came the peak leaf peeper traffic, but one meadow off Stowe’s Mountain Road seemed to attract an unusual influx of photo snappers.
“There is a traffic jam up past the Toll House where people are going crazy taking photos of the beautiful foliage,” Carol Van Dyke said in an email to the Stowe Reporter.
Starting around Wednesday of last week and continuing through the weekend, traffic near Stowe Resort slowed to accommodate the line of cars parked on either side of Mountain Road as eager foliage seekers attempted to cross a section of road with a 50-mph speed limit.
The traffic snarl was the result of an invasion of tourists to the nondescript patch of grass known as Bingham Meadow. Some of those who stopped on the side of the road simply popped out to grab a quick picture and move on, but the terrain, which contains a hillside that extends out from the Bingham Falls trailhead parking area and slopes down toward the tree line, was consistently populated with picture-takers throughout the weekend.
The crowd included representation from across the leaf peeper taxonomy: couples taking turns posing before an autumnal backdrop, serious photographers equipped with heavy lenses and tripods, families attempting to wrangle children and the occasional dog just long enough to capture that elusive group photo for the Christmas card, serious Instagrammers in wide-brimmed hats and peasant dresses.
All, though, were drawn to the field for its perfect vantage of Sterling Ridge, which extends from nearby Spruce Peak before descending into Sterling Valley on its northern side. Vermont foliage in all its splendor was visible on the ridge, with shades of gold, red, yellow and a hint of purple popping nearly to its summit.
Mists floated above the vista in the morning and the setting sun lit it up brilliantly in the evening, making for a perfect setting at any time of the day. But many were drawn to Bingham Meadow for an even simpler reason: They saw other people stopping there and decided to stop themselves.
“We saw so many people lined up, we just stopped by,” said Hong Wei, visiting here with his wife from Boston. The couple stopped at a few different locations further south on their trip, but found the view from Bingham Meadow to be the best.
“The leaves are louder, redder here,” Wei said. “There’s more variety and color. It’s much more beautiful than the other locations we’ve been.”
James and Andrea, a couple from Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., clad in matching L.L. Bean vests, were also drawn by the scenic vista. Unlike many, they actually parked in a parking lot nearby to avoid the tangle on Mountain Road.
“We were driving up yesterday and we saw it, so we decided to park over there today and just get a panoramic view,” James said.
“I think you can really capture a lot of the colors in this one particular area,” Andrea said, “and the way the sun hits the mountain is just really breathtaking.”
Megan Nikhila, a first-timer Vermont visitor from Detroit, posed in the meadow while her boyfriend took pictures.
“I liked the colors and I wanted to take some photos,” she said. “I saw the cars and I thought it would be OK to stop.”
Like “the most photographed barn in America” featured in the 1985 novel White Noise, Don DeLillo’s cornerstone of postmodernist literature that long pre-saged Instagram culture, Sterling Ridge may now have become entirely eclipsed by the virtual images replicating and dispersing its likeness across social networks, turning it into more of a generalized symbol of autumn than an actual location.
But the traffic was also a real problem.
“Plenty of spots to check out the leaves … a 50-mph zone on a state highway may not be one of them,” Scott Braaten, a Stowe-based photographer, wrote over an image of the traffic near Bingham Meadow that he was stuck in over the weekend.
Stowe Police only lightly intervened, writing no tickets or citations and instead simply advising some tourists to move their vehicles. There were no collisions or other incidents that occurred in relation to the traffic.
“Yes, it was a very busy weekend for foliage seekers and yes they were in abundance in that area,” said Sgt. Fred Whitcomb. “We observed some folks parked within the roadway, which is a civil ticket, but we encouraged them to move along in lieu of actual enforcement action. I know my team spoke with several motorists and everyone was happy to find a better spot. We did not issue any tickets and as far as I know we didn’t have any accidents or disputes in that area because of the heavy traffic.”
As a photographer, Braaten was sympathetic to the meadow’s vantage point, but thought visitors could find a safer place to park.
“I have seen traffic along that meadow grow for what seems like a decade or more,” he said. “It makes sense; it’s an awesome expansive view of that whole south-facing side of Sterling Ridge. That foliage is always phenomenal. As a photographer, I would be lying if I said I’ve never taken any photos from around there.
“But it also seems like having families and kids parking and walking out in front of traffic in what is actually a 50-mph zone of a state highway is just asking for trouble. You don’t want to see an accident, or anyone get hurt over trying to view a few leaves.”
(1) comment
So happy to see so many enjoying Stowe. That's what we're here for!! Looking forward to the return of our Canadian visitors for foliage next year!!
