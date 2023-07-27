The encounter spooked nearby cyclists, but there was little harm beyond frustration for the bear. Though some bears have been seen roving in wooded areas next to bike paths or around Mt. Mansfield in the storm’s aftermath, it’s also the time of year when they’re most active.
Protect Our Wildlife’s Brenna Galdenzi witnessed this bear incident and was reminded of the simple things people can do to help avoid unnecessary confrontation with bears.
“In addition to ridding our properties of all bear attractants like birdfeeders and trash cans, it’s also important to secure chickens, small livestock and beehives behind a properly functioning electric fence and keep animal feed secured in a shed or garage,” Galdenzi said. “One of the best things people can do is not let their dogs chase bears, as that often leads to problems for the bear, the dog and the person.”
It might not be a surprise to learn that it’s really the fish in the Lamoille River and its tributaries that fared the worst in the recent flooding.
Will Eldridge, a biologist with the Agency of Natural Resource’s Fish and Wildlife division, said that if the flood of 2023 was anything like Tropical Storm Irene — many areas in Lamoille County recorded heavier rainfall totals than in 2011 — there would likely be “massive reductions” in some of fish communities.
“Generally, it’s the little guys, what we call young of the year, that are the most impacted,” Eldridge said. “They’re the ones that are less able to swim against the current and hold their position. The bigger ones tend to do OK. The other thing that we see is that in smaller streams, like headwater streams, those populations tend to do better.”
But don’t mourn too much for the fish, Eldridge said. Within a year or two of a massive flooding event, the fish population is likely to rebound, as long as overeager people don’t remove rocks, branches and other debris from waterways that they perceive will cause further flooding.
“We like to say fish grow on trees. Trees and boulders can be like fish hotels. That’s where you find most of your fish in a stream procreating. It provides cover, they are protected from high flows, and they are also great feeding spots,” he said.
With the destruction of the Johnson wastewater treatment facility, Eldridge said the biggest risk to water is possible E. coli bacterial contamination, but if anglers stick to lakes and ponds, they should be able to avoid this risk. Plus, any properly cooked fish should still be safe to consume.
Beavers fared well in the flood, being adaptive aquatic mammals, particularly those living higher up in the watershed and farther from headwaters, according to Fish and Wildlife beaver biologist Tyler Brown.
Beavers living in the Lamoille River may have been displaced as it burst its banks, and their dams may have been destroyed, but it won’t be long before the world’s second largest rodent returns to the river to rebuild, behavior not so different from the people along the river currently ripping out and replacing wood and sheetrock in their flood-damaged homes.
“These dams and these wetlands can absorb a tremendous amount of water, so when you do get rain events, these beaver dams help the flow of water and spread out that flood energy over a greater area,” Brown said.
