Beavers

Wildlife officials say beavers likely fared well during recent flooding and will quickly rebuild their dams and dens.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

In the days after the massive rainfall that caused widespread flooding throughout Lamoille County and Vermont earlier this month, a black bear was seen desperately fording the engorged Little River in Stowe, running across the recreation path and disappearing into a nearby cornfield.

The encounter spooked nearby cyclists, but there was little harm beyond frustration for the bear. Though some bears have been seen roving in wooded areas next to bike paths or around Mt. Mansfield in the storm’s aftermath, it’s also the time of year when they’re most active.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.