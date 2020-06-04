The Stowe Elementary School Fifth Grade Graduation and Celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Fifth-graders will receive diplomas in a car parade beginning at the school, and continuing to the Stowe Events Field for a sky lantern flight release just before sunset.
This alternative event has been planned in collaboration with faculty and staff of Stowe Elementary, Stowe Fire Chief Kyle Walker, the town, and a group of volunteer parents. The safety and well-being of students, friends, families, school staff and community remains the highest priority, but organizers believe this event allows recognition of the graduating students' achievements, providing a memorable experience in a secure environment.
The schedule for June 10:
- 6:30 p.m., arrive at school in decorated cars.
- 6:45, drive-through ceremony in the Stowe Elementary School and Stowe Arena parking lots.
- 7:30, motorcade through town to Stowe Events Field; please feel free to come out and cheer the graduates on.
- 8 p.m., arrival at Stowe Events Field with appropriately distanced, marked parking spaces; cars will park in a circle 10 feet apart.
- 8:20, coordinated sky lantern (biodegradable) release right before sunset.
- 8:30-8:45, leave in orderly fashion.
The Stowe Elementary ceremony is just one of three graduations next week; eighth grade and high school commencements are also planned. People are welcome to the honor the graduates with yard decorations, cheering along the parade route, and offering congratulations in the Stowe Reporter, Front Porch Forum and social media.