A Stowe man who police say terrorized his hometown and caused more than $1 million in damage during a long string of arson cases won’t be going to jail under a plea bargain from federal and state prosecutors.
A state plea deal for Jeffrey M. Nolan, 64, proposes to reduce the eight pending felony charges for arson to eight misdemeanor counts for setting fires between 2015 and 2021. The proposed sentence is up to 60 days in prison, all suspended, and Nolan will be placed on probation for two years.
Nolan also will be assessed $1,176 in court costs under the plea deal.
Nolan was due to go on trial in U.S. District Court in Rutland on June 5 for a felony charge of maliciously causing damage by torching a Stowe Cable system building at 172 Thomas Lane on Jan. 7, 2021. A federal judge ruled last year Nolan’s self-incriminating statements to police were obtained lawfully.
But the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington has agreed to drop the federal indictment considering the proposed settlement in the state case, court records show.
Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd A. Shove said this week the global agreement is designed to ensure Nolan will continue to get much needed mental health treatment and other assistance through the Veterans Administration.
“We recognize he has significant mental health issues and limited financial resources,” Shove said.
The prosecutor said a felony conviction might impact whether Nolan would be able to continue to receive certain benefits, including for mental health.
“The main thing is the fires in Stowe have stopped,” Shove said.
Shove said the Vermont Probation Office will try to ensure that Nolan follows the law.
One proposed term of probation is for the Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park to conduct a hearing before Nolan can be discharged from supervision.
Nolan was a veteran and a former military police officer. He sustained a disabling head injury during a mugging in Red Bank, N.J. in 1996, court records show. Nolan lived with a companion dog “Snoopy” on Cliff Street within short walking distance to all the suspicious fires.
Attempts to reach Nolan’s state public defender, Kirk L. Williams, were unsuccessful.
While the proposed terms of probation say nothing about blocking Nolan from living in Stowe, the state probation office can control where he resides, Shove said.
Shove and Stowe Lt. Fred Whitcomb said this week they were unaware of where Nolan is living. Whitcomb estimated he had not seen Nolan in six months.
When Nolan was arrested, he lived at 47 Clift St., across from the Stowe public safety complex.
Former U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy initially ordered Nolan detained in January 2021 as a danger to the community citing the weight of the evidence and the defendant’s history of alcohol and substance abuse.
After Conroy’s retirement, Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed in May 2021 to allow Nolan out of prison on conditions, including that he participates in three out-of-state residential programs where he would seek mental health and substance abuse treatment over at least three months.
The four-page signed plea agreement says Nolan will plead guilty to the eight misdemeanors. He had pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court following his arrest in January 2021.
The plea deal also says there will be no presentence investigation report prepared for the judge.
A change of plea hearing — with the presumed sentencing — is now set for June before Judge Mary L. Morrissey.
Considerable time and effort went into the wide-ranging criminal investigation by Stowe and state police, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives before having enough evidence to arrest Nolan.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest was satisfied with the proposed global settlement of the nine felony charges. Kerest did not respond this week to a request for comment about dropping the federal case.
“The United States believes dismissal is in the best interest of justice based on a plea agreement filed in a state court proceeding that relates to the offense charged in the indictment,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Lasher wrote in a one-page motion seeking dismissal of the federal felony charge.
Judge Crawford had rejected a defense motion last June to suppress incriminating comments made by Nolan for at least eight suspicious fires in Stowe, records show.
Crawford ruled Nolan was never in police custody when he made his statements, so his constitutional rights were not violated.
The confession about some of the fires came toward the end of a three-hour interview.
Crawford noted Stowe had experienced 15 arson cases at local businesses and municipal properties between 2015 and 2021. The fires resulted in extensive damage, but no deaths or injuries.
The eight state charges cover setting fires to the Stowe Public Library in March 30, a chiropractor’s office on Pond Street in April, 2019, a 3-bay garage and storage building and a commercial building, both on South Main Street, a dumpster on River Road, and Stowe Cable, all during the summer of 2020. The suspect in the Stowe Cable fire was spotted on video.
The ATF then arrested Nolan nine days later on a federal criminal complaint for the Jan. 7, 2021, fire at Stowe Cable. Conroy ordered him jailed pending trial, but Doyle later overturned that ruling.
