Jeffrey Nolan

Jeffrey Nolan

A Stowe man who police say terrorized his hometown and caused more than $1 million in damage during a long string of arson cases won’t be going to jail under a plea bargain from federal and state prosecutors.

A state plea deal for Jeffrey M. Nolan, 64, proposes to reduce the eight pending felony charges for arson to eight misdemeanor counts for setting fires between 2015 and 2021. The proposed sentence is up to 60 days in prison, all suspended, and Nolan will be placed on probation for two years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.