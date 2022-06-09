Vermont’s chief federal judge has rejected a motion to suppress incriminating comments made by the prime suspect for at least eight suspicious fires in Stowe.
Jeffrey M. Nolan, 63, is now scheduled for an update in his case on June 24 in U.S. District Court in Burlington. The clerk’s office has labeled the hearing as either a pre-trial conference or for a change of plea.
Nolan has pleaded not guilty in federal court to one charge of maliciously causing damage by torching a Stowe Cable system building on Jan. 7, 2021.
No federal charges have been filed for the other seven fires, which caused several million dollars in damage, officials said.
He also has denied eight arson counts in Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park.
Nolan has been released on conditions from both state and federal court. Earlier this year he was reported living at Crescent House Program in Lowell, Mass.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, in a 17-page decision, said Nolan was never in police custody when he made his statements, so his constitutional rights were not violated. The confession about some of the fires came toward the end of the three-hour interview.
The defense argued that Nolan’s Miranda rights, which are designed to avoid self-incrimination, were violated.
Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz was the prosecution’s lone witness.
Nolan did not testify.
After considering all the evidence, Crawford said police acted properly.
“Having listened to the interview as a whole, the court concludes Mr. Nolan remained reluctant to admit to the arson episodes throughout the interview. He had sufficient presence of mind to suggest a false line of defense — that although he ventured behind the cable company, it was for reasons of personal hygiene,” Crawford said.
“He gave up the story one piece at a time — first admitting to his presence at the cable company location and much later admitting to starting a fire. There was no emotional collapse or cathartic admission. Instead, he admitted to setting some fires and denied setting others. This is some evidence that he retained a degree of control over his confession to the end.”
The judge noted Stowe had experienced 15 arson cases at local businesses and municipal properties between 2015 and 2021. The fires resulted in extensive damage, but no deaths or injuries.
A string of five fires between October 2015 and August 2016 stopped after a suspect was interviewed and are unrelated to the current charges, Crawford said.
The fires resumed Aug. 5, 2018, and continued until Jan. 7, 2021. Stowe Cable had two fires and after the first one the owner installed surveillance cameras.
Nolan was a veteran and a former military police officer. He sustained a disabling head injury during a mugging in Red Bank, N.J. in 1996, the judge said. He lived with a companion dog Snoopy.
Stowe Det. Sgt. Fred Whitcomb and Ambroz visited Nolan on Jan. 8, 2021, at his apartment across the street from Stowe’s Public Safety Building. He denied any involvement in the fires. The conversation was brief and 10 minutes after they left, Nolan called the Vermont arson tip line with the name of a suspect.
Four days later Whitcomb and Ambroz returned with a search warrant for Nolan’s apartment but interviewed him first. Crawford noted the tone of the officers’ statements was “sympathetic and friendly.”
The judge said the detectives “exaggerated the incriminating information they possessed prior to the interview. They suggested that several witnesses had identified Mr. Nolan as the arsonist,” he said, when they only knew the fires were near Nolan’s home and one was set by a man wearing a dark hooded jacket, which detectives had seen earlier in his apartment.
“False or exaggerated descriptions of the evidence in the hands of the police do not generally support a finding that a confession was involuntary. Instead, courts consider these to be a permissible law enforcement technique,” Crawford ruled.
Nolan was initially arrested on eight state arson charges Jan. 12, 2021. Nolan pleaded not guilty in state court and a judge released him on conditions.
The ATF arrested Nolan nine days later on a federal criminal complaint for the 2021 fire at Stowe Cable.
The seven other suspicious fires in Stowe remain under criminal investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.