Vermont’s chief federal judge is considering legal arguments about whether a reported confession in January 2021 by the prime suspect for at least eight fires in Stowe was made voluntarily during a police interview.
Jeffrey M. Nolan, 63, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to torching a Stowe Cable system building at 172 Thomas Lane on Jan. 7, 2021, records show. He is charged in federal court with setting only one of the eight fires by maliciously causing damage at the cable building.
He has denied the eight arson counts in Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford listened Jan. 7 to about three hours of testimony, legal arguments and parts of the interviews recorded with Nolan by police. The court hearing was about a defense request to suppress statements made by Nolan to investigators.
Crawford also agreed to listen over the weekend to more police recordings submitted as exhibits by assistant U.S. attorney Matthew Lasher, who said they lasted between 2.5 hours and 3 hours.
Lasher maintained the judge would get a better flavor of the tone and nature of the interview by listening to recordings and not just reading transcripts.
Crawford gave no indication when he might file his written decision.
Recently retired Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz was the lone witness called during the hearing. Also waiting outside the courtroom to testify, but not called were Stowe Det. Sgt. Fred Whitcomb and special agent Tam Vieth of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the lead federal investigator.
Assistant federal defender David McColgin, in a 35-page motion filed in October, said he believes the statements by his client were involuntary and taken in violation of Nolan’s Miranda rights designed to avoid self-incrimination.
McColgin maintains Ambroz and Whitcomb developed a plan to try to obtain a confession by talking with Nolan and if he confessed, then they would read him his legal rights and try to get a recorded confession.
Lasher countered with a 26-page motion outlining the work by the two veteran detectives fell within the legal parameters that courts have ruled as acceptable.
“The investigators who interviewed the defendant neither impermissibly coerced the defendant nor violated his Miranda rights. Because the defendant’s overall statement was voluntary, the court should deny the defendant’s motion," Lasher wrote.
Whitcomb and Ambroz spoke with Nolan on Jan. 8, 2021, at his apartment to ask about several recent fires, including the one the day before at Stowe Cable. That interview was never recorded.
The two detectives returned Jan. 12, 2021, and spent almost three hours there. They brought a search warrant but did not tell Nolan they had it right away.
Ambroz testified he spent seven of his 22 years with Vermont State Police investigating fires before retiring last August. He said he took the lead in the arson case, but along with Whitcomb they conferred with members of the Stowe police and fire departments about seeking suspects or leads.
He said investigators did develop a possible profile of the arsonist. Ambroz said police believed the arsonist might be a loner because even when the reward reached $100,000, no tips came in. Investigators also thought the person probably lived close to various scenes because of the lack of tire tracks and nobody seeing anybody in the area of each fire.
During the internal discussion by police and fire personnel, Nolan’s name came up as somebody matching the profile.
Ambroz said the two officers visited Nolan at his apartment across the street from Stowe’s public safety building. During the discussion they asked him if he had seen anybody out walking during the nights he would walk his dog. Nolan said no and appeared to be surprised to learn there was a huge reward.
Within two hours of the detectives leaving his apartment, Nolan called in a tip to the state Arson Tip Line.
McColgin said in court papers Nolan is disabled because of a traumatic brain injury and for about 10 years he has used a service dog named Snoopy.
The defense maintains Nolan’s confession was coerced by Ambroz due to claims the defendant would lose Snoopy if he didn’t confess and by the promises by the state detective that he would take care of the service dog. McColgin claimed Ambroz also stated he would keep the arson case in state court if he confessed and not move it to federal court.
Until Nolan’s arrest, Stowe public safety officials said community members and businesses were haunted by many suspicious fires over the previous five years that caused millions of dollars in damages to various types of structures.
Nolan was initially arrested on eight state arson charges Jan. 12, 2021. Nolan pleaded not guilty in state court and a judge released him on conditions.
The eight state charges cover setting fires to the Stowe Public Library and 638 South Main St. on March 30, 2019, a chiropractor’s office at 14 Pond St. on April 18, 2019, a three-bay garage and storage building at 120 South Main St. on June 1, 2020, a commercial building at 571 South Main St. at the beginning of August 2020, a dumpster on River Road on Aug. 29, 2020, the Stowe Cable Vision building on Aug. 30, 2020, and the Stowe Cable Vision building again on Jan. 7, 2021.
The suspect in the last fire was caught on video.
The ATF arrested Nolan nine days later on a federal criminal complaint for the Jan. 7 fire. Then-U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy eventually ordered Nolan held as a danger to the community. Conroy cited the weight of the evidence and Nolan’s history of alcohol and substance abuse.
After Conroy’s retirement, Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed in May to allow Nolan out of prison on release conditions, including that he participate in three out-of-state residential programs where he would seek mental health and substance abuse treatment over at least three months.
The seven other suspicious fires in Stowe remain under criminal investigation.
