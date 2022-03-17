Weekends, holidays and powder days have featured a consistent line of slow-moving vehicles with a singular destination: Mount Mansfield.
Amid that line of skiers and riders, however, are the people trying to simply get from one place to another, whether it’s clocking in for work, responding to a public safety emergency or trying to make the roads safer for everyone in line.
First responders say they haven’t had trouble accessing emergencies, and drivers are, for the most part, responsive to blue or red flashing lights and a blaring siren. But it can be a white-knuckle experience trying to get past a snake five miles long.
“We’re always on the defensive,” Jon Wehse, Stowe Mountain Rescue chief, said. “It’s our first risk, before we get into the actual risky part of our missions.”
Wehse said tourists are sometimes more focused on where they are going than their surroundings. Wehse said he saw one vehicle rear-end another when the second driver didn’t see the car in front stop for an emergency vehicle.
Scott Brinkman, Stowe’s emergency medical services chief, said weather like this past Saturday’s heavy, wet, inch-per-hour dumping makes it tough for everyone on the road.
“The weather conditions on Saturday were challenging, but they were challenging for all drivers,” Brinkman said. “The danger comes from people’s reactions and difficult conditions.”
But Brinkman says there hasn’t been an emergency that crews haven’t been able to get to this winter, regardless of the traffic.
“We just have to use our tools (lights and sirens) and continue responding with due regard for the safety of others on the road,” Brinkman said. “Certainly, it would be helpful if all drivers followed the law and pulled to the right and come to a complete stop, on approach of an emergency vehicle.”
Wehse said he thinks drivers’ collective cordialness has improved over the past five or so years, with fewer people trying shoot a narrow gap to get just a little closer to where they are going. Still, he said it bears worth repeating that “doing good deeds” keep the traffic flowing as smooth as possible.
“I think patience and courteousness, and letting people fold in and out of traffic, can be hard because everyone is in a rush,” he said. “But, if you’re stuck in traffic, you’re not getting first tracks anyway.”
Late to work
Stowe Police Chief Don Hull said this winter he has been keeping track of traffic, noting whether weather was a factor, or whether it was because of a weekend, weekday, holiday or school vacation period.
“There’s no doubt that there are certain holidays or snow days where traffic is backed up going to the ski resort,” Hull said. “You have to plan accordingly for those days.”
On the weekends, Hull has officers dedicated strictly to the mountain, keeping things safe at the resort. The normal start times for the morning shift are staggered, at 9 and 10 a.m., but Hull has started scheduling those officers to be at the parking lot by 7 a.m. They can’t be much help sitting in traffic, and the town pays them for their travel time anyway, so they might as well be able to do their job, Hull said.
“I’ve talked to ski school people and those working at the resort, and they’re getting there and sitting for an hour and a half,” Hull said.
Getting to the mountain early is all well and good for a skier or rider who can get to the parking lot and enjoy a coffee. It’s not so great for an hourly employee who doesn’t get paid extra for exorbitantly long commutes.
Paul Louviere works part time in the reservations center at Topnotch Resort and said there was one recent day when he and the other person working the reservation desk were two hours late to work because of the traffic.
He said it’s worse for his co-workers who work full-time and have missed hours of work over the winter, while leaving their colleagues short-handed, all from sitting in traffic. One of his co-workers lives in Waterbury, and even though she tries to leave 90 minutes before her shift, she’s still been two hours late.
Louviere said it’s not the responsibility of his employer to make up for their lost wages, but it’s also not the employees’ fault.
“My dad used to say, ‘We all work together, or we do not work at all,’” Louviere said.
Elle, a cashier at Notchbrook General Store — she declined to share her last name — commutes from Hyde Park.
Elle has been late for work four times this season, despite her best efforts at getting there on time, even leaving an hour earlier than normal. Getting to work isn’t the only headache, especially when her shift ends at 4 p.m. and she must then brave the traffic home.
“I feel really bad for all the J1 workers at the mountain,” she said, referring to the foreign exchange workers who keep things humming at the resort, but usually ride the Mountain Road shuttle, sometimes waiting in sub-zero temperatures for the bus, which is also prisoner to the jam.
“Yeah, that shuttle isn’t going to show up any time soon,” Elle said.
Adam White, spokesperson for the resort, said this week that resort employees have been getting to work in time to park cars and staff the chairlift operations.
“Employee tardiness hasn’t been a big problem this season,” White said.
Sometimes, Louviere said, the tourist experience overshadows the worker bee life.
“A lot of things get overlooked,” he said. “The heart and soul of the town are the people you never see.”
Blue light special
During snowy weather, there are two major trouble spots on the route up to Mount Mansfield — Harlow Hill, which climbs steadily for about a mile past the Matterhorn bar before flattening out briefly, and Pumphouse Hill, just before the resort entrance.
“A surface transportation system is as good as its weakest link,” Stowe Town Manager Charles Safford said. “If you get everyone up to Pumphouse Hill and they get stuck there, that becomes the pinch point.”
When that happens, Hull said, the police need to be able to clear the road, not an easy task if the state highway department plow truck is idling somewhere in the mix.
He said the officer assigned to patrolling Mountain Road on snowy days has been known to stop traffic briefly at the base of Harlow Hill and summon a cruiser to go and fetch the plow truck from the traffic line and escort the plow up the road so it can make a pass up the hill.
“I’d rather stop traffic for 15 minutes or so than see it get it really bad later,” Hull said.
Another way Stowe police help keep traffic flowing is by running blue lights near the top of Harlow Hill so resort parking lot attendees can stop the line of cars and try to direct drivers into further flung parking lots, like the ones near the Toll Road or the cross-country ski center.
Town is listening
Safford said he wants people to know the town is listening to concerns and plans on having talks with Stowe Mountain Resort brass and the state transportation agency.
But both he and Hull say, despite all the efforts the town comes up with in the months between the end of this winter season and the next, there’s simply not much one can do with a two-lane road that dead ends at 1,600 feet above sea level, in a town that increased its residential population by 21 percent over the past decade and has become an ever-more popular destination for tourists seeking adventure.
“I don’t think there’s a real fix for Mountain Road,” Hull said.
Plus, it’s not like the summertime traffic is a picnic for locals, either. In fact, Wehse said the very people driving through town for summer recreation are more likely to be in the way when one of them needs rescuing. Four years ago, Stowe Mountain Rescue was averaging 30-35 calls a year, about 60 percent of them during the summer — last year, the overall call numbers doubled.
“We probably wouldn’t have a mountain rescue team if the place where we live wasn’t this beautiful and offered the types of recreation adventuress that people seek,” he said. “It’s a blessing and a curse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.