A former Elmore resident and standout Stowe High School student athlete remembered by friends and fans as an ever-smiling ball of energy died Sunday in a skiing accident in the French Alps.
According to French media accounts, Jackson Seivwright, 20, died after he skied off a 600-foot cliff in Chamonix, France. His parents said he was studying abroad in the Netherlands at the time of his death and was enjoying a “great adventure” right up until the end.
“The day before he died, Jack made a video call to his family, from the top of the Alps. He held the phone away, giving them a panorama of the stunning scenery, exclaiming he was having the best day of his life,” his family wrote in his obituary. “There is some comfort in knowing that Jack was true to form to the end, fully embracing and loving all that his young and far too short life had offered him.”
A celebration of Seivwright’s life will be held at Stowe Community Church Sunday at 3 p.m. It is likely to be well-attended, and carpooling is recommended. The service will also be livestreamed, at stowecommunitychurch.org.
Seivwright, an Elmore native, was born in Burlington on April 29, 2002, to parents Jeff Seivwright and Kimberly Bruno. He graduated from Stowe High in 2020 and was a student at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., — the same school his mother, a Morrisville physician, attended — and was expected to graduate next year.
Described by his family as “an accomplished athlete, gifted student, stylish dresser, fabulous dancer, funny dude, and most importantly, giant-hearted son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend,” Seivwright was likely best known in the community for his prowess on the soccer field, tennis court and hockey rink.
Former Stowe soccer coach Brian Buczek, speaking Tuesday from a surfing trip in Costa Rica, said Seivwright’s demeanor was one of go-go-go and try to keep up, both with his quick wit and his quick reflexes. Buczek said the kid was equal parts passion and empathy.
“I don’t know if there’s anyone I’ve coached who had that kind of energy. He could change the energy just by walking in the room,” Buczek said. “His ability on the soccer field was probably second to that.”
Buczek said he hadn’t stopped crying since hearing the news.
“They f—kin’ took one too soon,” he said, voice breaking.
Part of the Seivwright lore was his hockey origin story. He had never skated in a competitive hockey game until his sophomore year in high school and found himself the starting goalie in 11th grade, after a season as the previous goalie’s understudy.
“He absolutely worked his butt off every single practice,” coach Peter Duncan said in a 2019 feature in this paper. “He’s a sponge. Everything, any kind of instruction put in front of him, he immediately puts it to use.”
Heath Eiden, a videographer who owns Stowe Media Group, said his oldest son Atticus was good friends with Seivwright, and was also studying abroad in Europe, and had joined Seivwright on previous weekend adventures.
That kid was full-on all gears, all the time,” Eiden said. “This is just such a shock for these kids, because they’re used to, like, grandparents dying, but nothing like this — a sibling, a teammate, a classmate.”
Seivwright was also a sportswriter’s delight, always ready with a zinger. In 2019, Seivwright’s tennis team won the state championship, just 20 hours after the boys’ lacrosse team did the same.
Seivwright was ready with a choice quote: “Stowe Raiders. Razzle dazzle. Welcome to Title Town. Put that on the front page.”
The newspaper did just that.
