Jackson T. Seivwright

Jackson T. Seivwright

A former Elmore resident and standout Stowe High School student athlete remembered by friends and fans as an ever-smiling ball of energy died Sunday in a skiing accident in the French Alps.

According to French media accounts, Jackson Seivwright, 20, died after he skied off a 600-foot cliff in Chamonix, France. His parents said he was studying abroad in the Netherlands at the time of his death and was enjoying a “great adventure” right up until the end.

