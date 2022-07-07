Stowe Electric Department is working to chip away at what was, exactly a year ago, $375,000 in unpaid bills from ratepayers, and has halved it without having to cut anyone’s power.
That is a promising trend for a utility that is poised to raise its rates by 13 percent next year, the first rate increase in over a decade.
“I think we’ve disconnected one single customer in the last, I don’t know … it’s been years,” Lily Burgess, the utility’s office manager, said this week. Burgess is the Stowe Electric employee most likely to be on the phone with a customer, patiently trying to get them on a manageable payoff plan. “We don’t like disconnecting. I mean, really, it’s the last resort.
As of June 30, the total past-due amount owed to the utility is $144,700, compared to that $375,000 at this time last year.
That sum, in turn, was a huge jump from 2019, just a few months before the start of the pandemic, when the total past due was $99,700.
Much like landlords were forbidden from evicting tenants for more than a year during the pandemic, utilities were not allowed to send out disconnect notices to people who did not, or could not, pay their bills. Burgess said commercial customers, particularly in the hospitality business, have had it the hardest — she said being allowed to be open at only half-capacity during the first year under pandemic rules cut into their bottom lines.
According to Michael Lazorchak, Stowe Electric’s manager for regulatory affairs, the utility has helped customers receive roughly $110,000 in arrearage assistance. Lazorchak noted that the Vermont Public Utility Commission uses the term arrearages instead of delinquencies when it comes to past-due amounts that have accrued during the pandemic.
“This term better captures the economic conditions and bill status for Stowe Electric’s customers,” he said.
As the utility chips away at those arrearages, it is about to increase its rates for all its customers, and Lazorchak and company point out that the increase has nothing to do with lost revenue from past-due bills.
Instead, just like a pint of beer, gallon of gas and loaf of bread going up in price, it costs a lot more to buy power. The utility’s controller, Sarah Juzek, said historic increases in natural gas and energy costs are driving the need to raise rates.
Juzek said the cost per megawatt-hour more than doubled over the winter, from $56/MWh last year to $126/MWh right now.
According to utility officials, it is the first time the electric department has raised its rates since 2011, and it was something it held off doing during the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we cannot put the inevitable off any longer,” general manager Ellen Burt said last month in announcing the rate hike.
The 13 percent rate increase is subject to approval by the Vermont Public Utility Commission. If the commission OKs a lower increase, Stowe Electric will refund the difference to each customer.
