Three seats are open on the Vermont Electric Cooperative’s board of directors and six candidates have filed.

Three candidates are contending for the seat representing Lamoille County and adjacent areas, and two are running for the seat that represents Newport, Craftsbury, Greensboro and points in between.

Voting by co-op members — there are about 32,000 in 75 communities — has begun online and by mail; the voting period ends May 20. Unlike most years, there is no in-person voting.

• Incumbent Rich Goggin of South Hero is unopposed for representing Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle LaMotte, North Hero and South Hero.

• Three candidates — Jeff Forward of Richmond, Ken Hoeppner of Jeffersonville and Bill Karstens of Alburgh — are competing for one seat that represents, among other communities, Bakersfield, Belvidere, Bolton, Cambridge, Eden, Enosburg, Essex, Fairfax, Fletcher, Hyde Park, Jericho, Johnson, Montgomery, Morristown, Richmond, Shelburne, Stowe, St. Albans Town, Swanton and Waterville.

• George Lague of Derby and Norman Raymond of Newport are competing for the seat that represents, among many other communities, Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Derby, Greensboro, Irasburg, Jay, Lowell, Lyndon and Newport.

Co-op members will receive instructions for voting by mail or online. Statements from the candidates and more information: vermontelectric.coop/about-us/annual-meeting.

