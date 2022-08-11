Bear

Black bears may visit birdfeeders, garbage cans, beehives, chicken coops, rabbit hutches and compost piles in search of food.

 File photo

Stowe is ever the tourist destination it has always been, but it also has an increased population, and all those people are producing a lot more trash. That’s basically a dinner bell for bears.

Facing pressure to put some teeth into town bylaws and policies to help stem the increasing number of encounters between bears and humans, the selectboard Monday declined to codify any local ordinances or policies mandating human behavior around bears.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.