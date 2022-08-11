Stowe is ever the tourist destination it has always been, but it also has an increased population, and all those people are producing a lot more trash. That’s basically a dinner bell for bears.
Facing pressure to put some teeth into town bylaws and policies to help stem the increasing number of encounters between bears and humans, the selectboard Monday declined to codify any local ordinances or policies mandating human behavior around bears.
Brenna Galdenzi, head of the Stowe-based Protect Our Wildlife, said it might be wise to study how towns like Vail, Colo., and Missoula, Mont., came about with their practices — she said those mountain towns have “been forced to adopt ordinances and bylaws.”
Selectboard member Paco Aumand said that, while wildlife management is a state responsibility, the management of “wildlife attractants” is a local issue. But he said he’d prefer to see a more community-based, education-based approach to solving the problem instead of making bear management a function of the town.
“At this point, I’m not ready to make it a local government issue,” Aumand said.
Instead, the town has opted for educating people living and visiting Stowe about how to cohabitate with bears and other wildlife.
There have been banners strung above town streets urging visitors and residents to be “bear aware.” And the town has dedicated a large block of the municipal website’s splash page to information about living with bears, including a photo of a curious black bear trying to get into a dumpster.
Melissa Meilins suggested offering incentives for businesses and residents to secure their garbage better.
Town manager Charles Safford said while the town has sprung for bear-proof trash receptacles in its town-owned parks, it’s not typical to transfer money to private, profit-making businesses. Complicating that maxim even more is the fact that businesses usually rent their dumpsters from a hauler like Casella or Meyers, and don’t buy them outright.
Galdenzi said the state’s bear population isn’t the big issue. The problem is bears are changing their “home range” and their feeding habits as they learn how much easier it is to eat our trash than go munch on some nuts and berries, especially in drought years like this summer.
“They’re learning and they’re passing down to their cubs that they can get a lot of calories really quick out of birdfeeders and compost and trash, versus having to forage, in the woods,” she said.
Stowe resident Catherine Gott acknowledged that Mountain Road is a state highway — Route 108 — so there’s not much the town can do to lower the speed limit there, but she said there are some particularly dangerous spots, such as the bottom and top of Harlow Hill, the steep stretch of Route 108 between the Matterhorn bar and Stowe Mountain Resort’s Toll Road area.
She said it’s not just animals that are putting their lives at risk trying to cross the road, but people trying to get to the other side, so some signs indicating places are popular wildlife crossing areas might make drivers more aware of everyone trying to cross.
Gott also shared several photos of trash receptacles around town that had been ransacked by bears, but also noted that some people staying at short term rentals or employees at restaurants don’t even bother to unlock the receptacle and instead place the trash next to it.
Selectboard chair Billy Adams cautioned against “targeting certain groups,” saying Stowe has simply grown in population, and plenty of tenants and homeowners are leaving their trash bags out, and those are easy pickings for bears.
“We’ve got a lot more people living here that hadn’t lived here before,” Adams said. “They’re not just here for the weekend.”
Adams also disagreed that “hazing” bears — making loud noises, or having one’s dog bark at the beast, or even shooting it with rubber bullets, as Gott said she knows one business owner does — is always the best choice, especially on properties that are near the road because it could cause the bear to amble out into traffic.
“If you’ve got a dumpster near the road and you’ve got a bear in the area, walk away. Let the bear meander on its own, and there’s a high likelihood the bear won’t be harmed,” Adams said. “I agree with you that this is a human problem, because a bear doesn’t know that we’re not putting the food out for them and that they shouldn’t be eating it.”
