A vital tract of forestland was protected last month in the Shutesville Hill Wildlife Corridor, which lies between the Green Mountains and Worcester Range and is one of the most important wildlife regions in Vermont.
Whitney Blauvelt, whose family has been longtime owners of the property, sold a conservation easement significantly below its appraised value. In all, 111 acres were protected.
The price was not disclosed.
The property abuts Route 100 along a high-priority wildlife crossing — a focus for conservation organizations in the area.
“I’m a tree hugger. Forests, and the wildlife therein, need to be protected,” said Blauvelt, who lives in Waterbury.
The protection of the Blauvelt parcel adds to the 450-plus acres in this same corridor that have been conserved since 2018 by the Stowe Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy and the Vermont Land Trust. In partnership with residents, they have raised over $500,000 in an ongoing effort to protect this ecologically significant habitat connection.
The Shutesville Wildlife Corridor Partnership consists of conservation commissions in Stowe and Waterbury, Stowe Land Trust, Vermont Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, the Vermont departments of Fish and Wildlife, Forests, Parks, and Recreation, and Transportation, two regional planning commissions and many community volunteers.
Information: stayingconnected initiative.org/shutesville.
