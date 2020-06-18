Spruce Peak Performing Arts is bringing the concerts to the streets, starting this weekend in Morrisville this weekend, as the Chad Hollister Band plays on the back of a flatbed truck.
This Saturday, the arts organization’s pandemic-spurred Off Stage series run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The musicians will board the flatbed truck at the police station — starting their setup at 6 — and will roll through Morrisville’s neighborhoods playing to people on the sidewalks or on their front porches and stoops.
The idea is to bring the drive-by concert to an end-point on the route so people can enjoy the rest of the show in a tailgate-style socially distance manner. More information: sprucepeakarts.org/drive-by-concert-series.