Age: 42
Day job: Builder
• How concerned are you about the regular traffic jams on Mountain Road? What can the town do to mitigate it?
It’s a challenge. It definitely bothers me, and I think it’s something that needs to be addressed. One idea I’ve had is to put up some intermittent webcams up the Mountain Road so people can see (the traffic).
It seems like it’s a lot of the effect of Vail coming to town and there’s a lot more passholders and a lot more people. I don’t know how much pressure the town can put on Vail to deal with parking issues, but I think that’s where a lot of it starts. But, honestly, as a selectboard member, one thing I’ve learned is you don’t really have that much power. It isn’t like we can demand it. It’s kind of an Act 250 permit issue.
As a citizen of Stowe, it really does bother me that that road gets so congested. I think it’s a public safety issue if we need to get ambulances or fire trucks up the road.
I can remember the concerts that used to go up at the mountain. I went to all of those, and I loved them as a kid, but on Moscow Road during that H.O.R.D.E. Fest, traffic came to a standstill.
We are a tourist community and there are times when a lot of people want to come here and we’ve got to roll with it a little, right?
• With Stowe’s roughly 20 percent population growth over the past decade, what kind of burden does that place on municipal resources?
It seems to me like Stowe is in the middle of a changeover. A lot of people who have lived here for a long time are selling at high values and moving out.
You would think with more people you’d find more volunteers. Our fire station is having trouble finding volunteers and it seems like the community isn’t as connected as it used to be.
I wonder about those census numbers. I mean, it happened in COVID-19. There were a ton of people camped out here for the winter, escaping their usual residence in New York or Boston. I wonder if there isn’t some kind of overcount that we may see, but it’ll take 10 years. There’s no doubt that Stowe is a growing place, and I do think there’s a strain on the police force and the fire department.
But we’ve got water capacity, the sewers work, the police are showing up when there is an accident or other issues, and so is the fire department. We have excellent groups there, and they’ve risen to the needs of the community so far.
• What should be the selectboard’s role in supporting Stowe’s tourist business sector?
I think that the tourist sector is very important to the town, and it’s helped the town become what it is. But I also think that we must manage growth. What is attractive about Stowe is its small-town, rural Vermont feel, and we have traffic jams going up to the mountain and you see tourists coming here in the summer and they literally can’t find a place to eat out.
What the selectboard can do more of is just support some of the housing issues and try to help these businesses be able to attract and get workers. But that’s hard. I mean, it isn’t just, “Oh, you need 50 grand to market Stowe, so here you go.”
I know the pandemic was hard on them, as it was in in every tourist community, but I really think they fared better than some and I’m hoping that they can bounce back stronger.
In winter, a lot of that growth is up at the mountain and it’s a little calmer in the community.
You need the business, and you need the jobs, and they’re what keeps Stowe nice, but you aren’t helping your friends or their parents, your mom and pops. You’re helping more corporations at the point we’re at now.
I do think one of the areas where we can help everyone is seeing a bike path expansion. The bike path in the summer is mobbed; we need three more miles. We need the sidewalks to absorb everyone, we need the intersections and traffic flows to work well so that we can support more people.
That’s good for people who are living here, and it’s good for the businesses that operate here.
